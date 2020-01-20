CU Buffs’ Jeremy Cody breaks 7-foot barrier in high jump at AFA Invitational

The College of Colorado observe and discipline program notched three victories Saturday within the last day of the Air Pressure Invitational, together with sophomore excessive jumper Jeremy Cody who cleared the seven-feet mark for the primary time.

Cody took the victory at 2.05 meters (6-Eight.75) on his second try, then continued to clear 2.10 meters (6-10.75), additionally on his second try. It took him only one try to interrupt the 7-foot barrier at 2.14 meters (7-Zero.25). Cody’s clearance makes him the eighth Buff to clear the mark indoors. He’s additionally simply the second CU athlete previously 27 years to hit the 7-foot barrier.

The CU girls took two victories within the last day of competitors. Dani Johnson led a stampede of Buffs within the 60-meter hurdles and Cheyenne Cheshier jumped 11.62-meters (38-1.5) within the triple soar, profitable the meet on her second soar of the competitors.

Johnson led a pair of sweeps because the Buffaloes took the primary 5 spots within the prelims after which completed it off with the primary 4 positions within the finals. Within the prelims, Johnson completed first with Eriana Henderson in second and freshman Avery McMullen in third. Valerie Welch was in fourth and Tamia Badal closed out the sweep in fifth. Within the finals, McMullen dropped out and the order stayed the identical led by Johnson’s Eight.49 seconds.

Henderson had a busy day as she doubled within the hurdles and the 60-meter sprint. The senior certified with the fourth-best time however bettered her place within the finals to complete second total. She ran 7.66 seconds, the seventh-best mark in class historical past.

Additionally within the hurdles, Davis Butte had the sixth-best mark in prelims at Eight.40 however dropped out of the finals, making means for Kellen Monestime to run Eight.37 seconds to complete fourth total.

A pair of freshmen have been in finals right now, Badal and Jaida Drame. Badal raced within the girls’s 200, inserting fifth in a time of 25.57 seconds. Drame completed fifth within the 400, dropping practically a second off her prelim time as she completed in 58.35 seconds.

Colorado enters a two-week break from meet competitors in preparation for the Colorado Invitational that begins Thursday, Jan. 30.

RESULTS

Males’s 60 Hurdle Finals: 1. Jesus Serrano (BYU) Eight.00; four. Kellen Monestime (COLO) Eight.37;

Males’s 60 Hurdle Prelims: 1. Andrew Physician (CSU) Eight.05; 6. Davis Butte (COLO) Eight.40; 7. Kellen Monestime (COLO) Eight.46; 9. Wyatt Rhoads (COLO) Eight.63

Males’s Excessive Bounce: 1. Jeremy Cody (COLO) 2.14m (7-Zero.25); 12. Giancarlo Narvarte (COLO) 1.90m (6-2.75)

Males’s Pole Vault: 1. Kyle Pater (UNAT) 5.82m (19-1); 11. Davis Butte (COLO) four.45m (14-7.25)

Males’s Shot Put: 1. Mariano Kis (CSU) 16.70m (54-9.5); 11. Henry Carlson (COLO) 12.97m (42-6.75); 12. Tyler Sconce (COLO) 12.93m (42-5.25); 14. Clayton Castro (COLO) 12.65m (41-6); 15. Lars Atkinson (COLO) 12.09m (39-Eight); 17. Ryan Ganson (COLO) 10.25m (33-7.5)

Girls’s 60 Finals: 1. Briyana Bunson (CSU) 7.55; 2. Eriana Henderson (COLO) 7.66

Girls’s 60 Prelims: 1. Briyana Bunson (CSU) 7.57; four. Eriana Henderson (COLO) 7.75

Girls’s 200 Finals: 1. Jaslyn Gardner (BYU) 24.38; 5. Tamia Badal (COLO) 25.57

Girls’s 400 Finals: 1. Lauren Gale (UNAT) 55.42; 5. Jaida Drame (COLO) 58.35

Girls’s 60 Hurdle Finals: 1. Dani Johnson (COLO) Eight.49; 2. Eriana Henderson (COLO) Eight.57; three. Valerie Welch (COLO) Eight.69; four. Tamia Badal (COLO) Eight.74

Girls’s 60 Hurdle Prelims: 1. Dani Johnson (COLO) Eight.51; 2. Eriana Henderson (COLO) Eight.62; three. Avery McMullen (COLO) Eight.72; four. Valerie Welch (COLO) Eight.76; 5. Tamia Badal (COLO) Eight.80; 12. Cheyenne Cheshier (COLO) 9.20

Girls’s Excessive Bounce: 1. Liz Patterson (UNAT) 1.90m (6-2.75); 6. Kylee Harr (COLO) 1.70m (5-7)

Girls’s Triple Bounce: 1. Cheyenne Cheshier (COLO) 11.62m (38-1.5)

Girls’s Shot Put: 1. Addison Henry (WYO) 14.48m (47-6.25); 9. Lauren Whyrick (COLO) 11.88m (38-11.75); 10. Gya’ni Sami (COLO) 10.89m (35-Eight.75)