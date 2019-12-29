CU Buffs men’s basketball routs Iona in nonconference finale

Carry on the Geese.

The Colorado Buffaloes put collectively a crisp, environment friendly efficiency of their nonconference finale Sunday afternoon, placing the defensive clamps down on a cold-shooting Iona group whereas getting a balanced effort offensively to put up a 99-54 win on the CU Occasions Middle.

The victory offers the Buffs an 11-2 mark going into Pac-12 Convention play and units the stage for a pivotal league opener Thursday night time at house towards No. 6 Oregon.

Enjoying for the primary time since an emotional win on the additional time buzzer towards then-No. 13 Dayton on Dec. 21, and with the showdown towards Oregon looming in 4 days, CU tackled Iona with commendable focus. The Buffs shot a season-high .567 general whereas going 17-for-28 on Three-pointers, which matches a group document for Three-pointers in a sport. The Buffs additionally held Iona to a .300 mark.

Seven gamers scored in double-figures for the Buffs, together with double-doubles from Evan Battey (12 factors, 12 rebounds) and level guard McKinley Wright IV (13 factors, 10 assists). D’Shawn Schwartz went Four-for-6 on Three-pointers and led CU with 14 factors whereas matching a career-high with 9 rebounds.

COLORADO 99, IONA 54

IONA (2-5)Agee Three-10 Three-Four 9, Crawford Four-15 Four-5 14, Perez 1-2 1-2 Four, Washington Three-9 2-2 9, Ross 2-6 2-2 6, van Eyck 1-2 Zero-Zero 2, Thiam 1-5 Zero-Zero Three, Gist 1-Four Zero-Zero 2, Cashaw Zero-Zero Zero-Zero Zero, Ristanovic 2-6 Zero-Zero 5, Nikolic Zero-1 Zero-Zero Zero, Weiss Zero-Zero Zero-Zero Zero. Totals 18-60 12-15 54.COLORADO (11-2)Schwartz Four-Eight 2-2 14, Wright 5-7 Zero-Zero 13, Gatling 2-7 2-2 7, Kountz Four-Eight 1-2 10, Battey Four-7 Four-6 12, Bey Four-6 2-2 11, Daniels Three-5 1-2 10, Siewert Four-5 2-2 12, Walton 2-2 Zero-Zero Four, Strating Zero-Zero Zero-1 Zero, Parquet 1-1 Zero-Zero Three, Dombek 1-Three Zero-Zero Three, Ersek Zero-Zero Zero-Zero Zero, Martinka Zero-Zero Zero-Zero Zero, McQuade Zero-Zero Zero-Zero Zero, Ryder Zero-1 Zero-2 Zero. Totals 34-60 14-21 99.Halftime – Colorado 35-19. Three-Level Goals_Iona 6-28 (Crawford 2-5, Perez 1-2, Ristanovic 1-Four, Thiam 1-Four, Washington 1-Four, Gist Zero-1, van Eyck Zero-1, Agee Zero-Three, Ross Zero-Four), Colorado 17-28 (Schwartz Four-6, Daniels Three-Four, Wright Three-Four, Siewert 2-Three, Bey 1-1, Parquet 1-1, Dombek 1-2, Kountz 1-2, Gatling 1-Four, Battey Zero-1). Rebounds – Iona 21 (Agee Eight), Colorado 46 (Battey 12). Assists – Iona Eight (Washington 5), Colorado 26 (Wright 10). Complete Fouls – Iona 19, Colorado 13.