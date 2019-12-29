News

CU Buffs men’s basketball routs Iona in nonconference finale

December 30, 2019
2 Min Read

Carry on the Geese.

The Colorado Buffaloes put collectively a crisp, environment friendly efficiency of their nonconference finale Sunday afternoon, placing the defensive clamps down on a cold-shooting Iona group whereas getting a balanced effort offensively to put up a 99-54 win on the CU Occasions Middle.

The victory offers the Buffs an 11-2 mark going into Pac-12 Convention play and units the stage for a pivotal league opener Thursday night time at house towards No. 6 Oregon.

Enjoying for the primary time since an emotional win on the additional time buzzer towards then-No. 13 Dayton on Dec. 21, and with the showdown towards Oregon looming in 4 days, CU tackled Iona with commendable focus. The Buffs shot a season-high .567 general whereas going 17-for-28 on Three-pointers, which matches a group document for Three-pointers in a sport. The Buffs additionally held Iona to a .300 mark.

Seven gamers scored in double-figures for the Buffs, together with double-doubles from Evan Battey (12 factors, 12 rebounds) and level guard McKinley Wright IV (13 factors, 10 assists). D’Shawn Schwartz went Four-for-6 on Three-pointers and led CU with 14 factors whereas matching a career-high with 9 rebounds.

COLORADO 99,  IONA 54

IONA (2-5)Agee Three-10 Three-Four 9, Crawford Four-15 Four-5 14, Perez 1-2 1-2 Four, Washington Three-9 2-2 9, Ross 2-6 2-2 6, van Eyck 1-2 Zero-Zero 2, Thiam 1-5 Zero-Zero Three, Gist 1-Four Zero-Zero 2, Cashaw Zero-Zero Zero-Zero Zero, Ristanovic 2-6 Zero-Zero 5, Nikolic Zero-1 Zero-Zero Zero, Weiss Zero-Zero Zero-Zero Zero. Totals 18-60 12-15 54.COLORADO (11-2)Schwartz Four-Eight 2-2 14, Wright 5-7 Zero-Zero 13, Gatling 2-7 2-2 7, Kountz Four-Eight 1-2 10, Battey Four-7 Four-6 12, Bey Four-6 2-2 11, Daniels Three-5 1-2 10, Siewert Four-5 2-2 12, Walton 2-2 Zero-Zero Four, Strating Zero-Zero Zero-1 Zero, Parquet 1-1 Zero-Zero Three, Dombek 1-Three Zero-Zero Three, Ersek Zero-Zero Zero-Zero Zero, Martinka Zero-Zero Zero-Zero Zero, McQuade Zero-Zero Zero-Zero Zero, Ryder Zero-1 Zero-2 Zero. Totals 34-60 14-21 99.Halftime – Colorado 35-19. Three-Level Goals_Iona 6-28 (Crawford 2-5, Perez 1-2, Ristanovic 1-Four, Thiam 1-Four, Washington 1-Four, Gist Zero-1, van Eyck Zero-1, Agee Zero-Three, Ross Zero-Four), Colorado 17-28 (Schwartz Four-6, Daniels Three-Four, Wright Three-Four, Siewert 2-Three, Bey 1-1, Parquet 1-1, Dombek 1-2, Kountz 1-2, Gatling 1-Four, Battey Zero-1). Rebounds – Iona 21 (Agee Eight), Colorado 46 (Battey 12). Assists – Iona Eight (Washington 5), Colorado 26 (Wright 10). Complete Fouls – Iona 19, Colorado 13.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment