CU Buffs’ Shane Gatling grateful for guidance from Iona coach Tim Cluess

After its large win Saturday in opposition to then-No. 13 Dayton, the Colorado males’s basketball group was launched for 3 days of vacation R&R.

The Buffaloes will reconvene in Boulder on Thursday afternoon to start preparations for his or her ultimate nonconference recreation of the season, a Sunday house date in opposition to Iona (midday, Pac-12 Community). For not less than one CU participant, will probably be a considerably emotional matchup.

Senior guard Shane Gatling was in basketball limbo following his freshman season, and it was some recommendation and steering from Iona coach Tim Cluess that helped Gatling get his future sorted out. Cluess recruited Gatling out of highschool, and Gatling stated he additionally competed in opposition to Cluess’ son on the AAU circuit.

When Gatling was searching for a change of surroundings after his freshman season at Niagara, he reconnected with Cluess. Although league guidelines prevented Gatling from transferring from Niagara to Iona, rivals within the Metro Atlantic Athletic Convention, Cluess used a few of his connections to assist Gatling land at Indian Hills Neighborhood School in Iowa.

After one large season at Indian Hills, Gatling was fielding larger affords than what he skilled in his one season within the MAAC. So, in a method, Iona’s first go to to the CU Occasions Middle will permit Gatling to point out off his expertise to the person who helped direct his basketball journey towards Boulder.

“They recruited me out of high school but they were worried about my grades,” Gatling stated. “We still have a great relationship. I played with his son growing up but we weren’t really close. My freshman year, I played in the same conference as Iona, and you can’t transfer to the same conference. He wanted me, but he sent me to Indian Hills. I went there, weighed out my options, and I started to get bigger schools than Iona. I thanked him for what he did for me and I always thank him.”

With Pac-12 Convention play simply across the nook — the Buffs open the league slate at house on Jan. 2 in opposition to No. 6 Oregon — Gatling could possibly be in line for heavier minutes than what he has logged throughout CU’s 10-2 begin.

After beginning 33 of 36 video games a 12 months in the past, Gatling has but to crack the beginning lineup this season however has loved two of his handiest video games of late.

In a street win at Colorado State on Dec. 13, Gatling saved the Buffs from an in any other case ugly offensive efficiency by going 7-for-12 general and Four-for-6 on Three-pointers earlier than ending with a season-high 20 factors.

Gatling didn’t rating some extent in opposition to Dayton, going Zero-for-5 general and Zero-for-Three on Three-pointers, however for one of many few instances in his CU profession Gatling performed heavy minutes regardless of an off-night offensively. Boyle praised Gatling’s protection afterward, and in a season-high 30-plus minutes, Gatling recorded a season-best 4 assists in opposition to only one turnover. Gatling has posted six assists previously two video games after tallying simply 4 assists by the season’s first 10 video games.

“It’s a huge win for us (against Dayton). Gets some momentum going into league play, especially with Oregon first in league play,” junior wing D’Shawn Schwartz stated. “We’ve got to handle our business against Iona and then going into Pac-12, we have to be ready to play.”

“I think we’ve got to watch film and dial-in to the things we did really well in this game. Try to translate that to the rest of the season. Obviously there’s some mistakes that have to be cleaned up, and we’ve got to figure that out as well.”