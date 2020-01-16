GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
X
Jerry Schemmel loses job as voice of Rockies on KOA radio
January 16, 2020 at 9:40 am
CU Buffs star Taylor Kornieck on Thursday was chosen by the Orlando Satisfaction with the No. three general decide within the Nationwide Girls’s Soccer League draft.
The 6-foot-1 midfielder tallied 39 targets and 24 assists in her four-year profession in Boulder.
Extra in Soccer
-
-
-
Colorado Rapids acquire Younes Namli on loan as designated player
For years the Rapids have sought a central attacking midfielder, and on Wednesday, they bought him. Considered as the ultimate piece to finish a cohesive offense, Younes Namli has been signed by Colorado to grow to be the sixth Designated Participant (DP) in membership historical past.
-
Rapids add more Toronto FC influence, talented French winger in Nicolas Benezet
If the Burgundy Boys have an affect from The Reds in 2020, it’s been completed on objective. Extremely profitable Toronto FC was the primary MLS membership to win a treble in 2017 and have received a bevy of honors the previous 5 years.
Add Comment