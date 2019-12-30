News

CU Buffs women’s basketball knocks off Utah in Pac-12 opener, improves to 12-0

December 30, 2019
4 Min Read

SALT LAKE CITY – Sunday was Jaylyn Sherrod’s flip to spark the Colorado ladies’s basketball crew.

The freshman level guard had a career-high 19 factors and her first profession double-double to guide the Buffaloes to an 80-70 victory towards Utah within the Pac-12 opener for each groups on the Huntsman Middle.

CU (12-Zero, 1-Zero Pac-12) matched the second-best begin in program historical past and snapped a seven-game dropping streak in convention openers.

Sherrod added 10 assists and a season-high seven rebounds to her team-best 19 factors. She is the seventh completely different participant to guide CU in scoring through the first 12 video games of the season.

Mya Hollingshed added 17 factors and 9 rebounds for the Buffs, who additionally bought 14 factors from Emma Clarke and 10 from Aubrey Knight.

Sherrod had seven of her factors within the ultimate 6 minutes, 28 seconds, serving to the Buffs to tug away. Utah (7-5, Zero-1) tied the sport, 63-63, on a Three-pointer by Kiana Moore with 7:46 to play, however CU outscored the Utes 17-7 down the stretch.

The Buffs opened the scoring with a Clarke Three-pointer 28 seconds into the sport and by no means trailed towards the Utes. A pair of Sherrod layups to open the third quarter gave the Buffs their largest lead, 46-30.

Utah rapidly responded with a 10-Zero run and stored chipping away till Moore’s Three tied the sport.

CU by no means buckled, regardless of Utah’s surge. After Moore’s game-tying Three-pointer, the Buffs went on a 7-Zero run and compelled 4 straight Utah turnovers. Along with Sherrod’s sturdy end, Peanut Tuitele had a pair of buckets and Clarke and Hollingshed each hit 3s within the game-clinching run.

Freshman Lola Pendande had a game-high 20 factors for Utah. She made her first 9 photographs earlier than ending 9-for-11.

The Buffs are off to a 12-Zero begin for the primary time for the reason that 2011-12 season. The 1980-81 crew additionally began 12-Zero. The 1992-93 Buffs had the very best begin in program historical past, at 15-Zero.

Notable

Senior Quinessa Caylao-Do returned after lacking two video games with a concussion. She got here off the bench and posted three factors. … Clarke scored in double figures for the seventh time this season. … The Buffs are 2-7 all-time in Pac-12 openers. Each wins – on Sunday and on Dec. 31, 2011 – got here at Utah.

Quick break

What went proper: The Buffs bought off to a scorching begin, taking a 13-point lead simply six minutes into the sport and by no means actually misplaced their edge. All through the evening, they shot the ball nicely (48.Three %), rebounded nicely (40-27 benefit) and stored their composure late.

What went improper: CU couldn’t deal with Utah freshman Lola Pendande (20 factors) and struggled defensively within the third quarter to let the Utes again within the recreation.

Star of the sport: Jaylyn Sherrod. The freshman posted the primary double-double of her profession with 10 assists, and profession highs in factors (19) and rebounds (seven).

What’s subsequent: On Friday, the Buffs go to No. 2 Oregon, adopted by a Sunday journey to No. Three Oregon State.

Colorado 80, Utah 70

COLORADO (12-Zero, 1-Zero Pac-12)

Sherrod 6-13 6-Eight 19, Clarke Four-11 Four-6 14, Hollingshed 7-13 Zero-Zero 17, Knight Four-7 2-2 10, Whittaker 2-Four Zero-Zero 5, Caylao-Do 1-Three Zero-Zero Three, Finau 1-1 2-2 Four, Jank 2-Four Zero-Zero Four, Volcy Zero-Zero Zero-Zero Zero, Tuitele 2-Four Zero-Zero Four. Totals 29-60 14-18 80.

UTAH (7-5, Zero-1)

Moore Three-Eight 1-1 Eight, Torres 2-5 Zero-Zero 5, Gylten 5-Eight 1-2 13, Maxwell 1-7 2-2 5, Pendande 9-11 2-2 20, Becker 2-Four 1-Four 7, Martin Zero-1 Zero-Zero Zero, Corbin 1-2 Zero-Zero 2, Provo Zero-6 2-2 2, Brosseau 2-Four Four-Four Eight, Makurat Zero-1 Zero-Zero Zero. Totals 25-57 13-17 70.

Colorado         23        19        19        19        –           80


Utah                15        15        28        12        –           70

Three-point area targets – Colorado Eight-17 (Hollingshed Three-5, Clarke 2-6, Sherrod 1-2, Whittaker 1-1, Caylao-Do 1-1, Knight Zero-1, Jank Zero-1), Utah 7-17 (Gylten 2-2, Becker 2-2, Maxwell 1-5, Torres 1-2, Moore 1-1, Provo Zero-Three, Martin Zero-1, Brosseau Zero-1). Rebounds – Colorado 40 (Hollingshed 9), Utah 27 (Pendande 5). Assists – Colorado 15 (Sherrod 10), Utah 16 (Gylten 9). Steals – Colorado Eight (Sherrod, Hollingshed, Knight 2), Utah 12 (Brosseau Four). Turnovers – Colorado 16, Utah 14. Complete fouls – Colorado 18, Utah 17. Fouled out – Tuitele. Attendance – 2,415.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment