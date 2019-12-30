CU Buffs women’s basketball knocks off Utah in Pac-12 opener, improves to 12-0

SALT LAKE CITY – Sunday was Jaylyn Sherrod’s flip to spark the Colorado ladies’s basketball crew.

The freshman level guard had a career-high 19 factors and her first profession double-double to guide the Buffaloes to an 80-70 victory towards Utah within the Pac-12 opener for each groups on the Huntsman Middle.

CU (12-Zero, 1-Zero Pac-12) matched the second-best begin in program historical past and snapped a seven-game dropping streak in convention openers.

Sherrod added 10 assists and a season-high seven rebounds to her team-best 19 factors. She is the seventh completely different participant to guide CU in scoring through the first 12 video games of the season.

Mya Hollingshed added 17 factors and 9 rebounds for the Buffs, who additionally bought 14 factors from Emma Clarke and 10 from Aubrey Knight.

Sherrod had seven of her factors within the ultimate 6 minutes, 28 seconds, serving to the Buffs to tug away. Utah (7-5, Zero-1) tied the sport, 63-63, on a Three-pointer by Kiana Moore with 7:46 to play, however CU outscored the Utes 17-7 down the stretch.

The Buffs opened the scoring with a Clarke Three-pointer 28 seconds into the sport and by no means trailed towards the Utes. A pair of Sherrod layups to open the third quarter gave the Buffs their largest lead, 46-30.

Utah rapidly responded with a 10-Zero run and stored chipping away till Moore’s Three tied the sport.

CU by no means buckled, regardless of Utah’s surge. After Moore’s game-tying Three-pointer, the Buffs went on a 7-Zero run and compelled 4 straight Utah turnovers. Along with Sherrod’s sturdy end, Peanut Tuitele had a pair of buckets and Clarke and Hollingshed each hit 3s within the game-clinching run.

Freshman Lola Pendande had a game-high 20 factors for Utah. She made her first 9 photographs earlier than ending 9-for-11.

The Buffs are off to a 12-Zero begin for the primary time for the reason that 2011-12 season. The 1980-81 crew additionally began 12-Zero. The 1992-93 Buffs had the very best begin in program historical past, at 15-Zero.

Notable

Senior Quinessa Caylao-Do returned after lacking two video games with a concussion. She got here off the bench and posted three factors. … Clarke scored in double figures for the seventh time this season. … The Buffs are 2-7 all-time in Pac-12 openers. Each wins – on Sunday and on Dec. 31, 2011 – got here at Utah.

Quick break

What went proper: The Buffs bought off to a scorching begin, taking a 13-point lead simply six minutes into the sport and by no means actually misplaced their edge. All through the evening, they shot the ball nicely (48.Three %), rebounded nicely (40-27 benefit) and stored their composure late.

What went improper: CU couldn’t deal with Utah freshman Lola Pendande (20 factors) and struggled defensively within the third quarter to let the Utes again within the recreation.

Star of the sport: Jaylyn Sherrod. The freshman posted the primary double-double of her profession with 10 assists, and profession highs in factors (19) and rebounds (seven).

What’s subsequent: On Friday, the Buffs go to No. 2 Oregon, adopted by a Sunday journey to No. Three Oregon State.

Colorado 80, Utah 70

COLORADO (12-Zero, 1-Zero Pac-12)

Sherrod 6-13 6-Eight 19, Clarke Four-11 Four-6 14, Hollingshed 7-13 Zero-Zero 17, Knight Four-7 2-2 10, Whittaker 2-Four Zero-Zero 5, Caylao-Do 1-Three Zero-Zero Three, Finau 1-1 2-2 Four, Jank 2-Four Zero-Zero Four, Volcy Zero-Zero Zero-Zero Zero, Tuitele 2-Four Zero-Zero Four. Totals 29-60 14-18 80.

UTAH (7-5, Zero-1)

Moore Three-Eight 1-1 Eight, Torres 2-5 Zero-Zero 5, Gylten 5-Eight 1-2 13, Maxwell 1-7 2-2 5, Pendande 9-11 2-2 20, Becker 2-Four 1-Four 7, Martin Zero-1 Zero-Zero Zero, Corbin 1-2 Zero-Zero 2, Provo Zero-6 2-2 2, Brosseau 2-Four Four-Four Eight, Makurat Zero-1 Zero-Zero Zero. Totals 25-57 13-17 70.

Colorado 23 19 19 19 – 80



Utah 15 15 28 12 – 70

Three-point area targets – Colorado Eight-17 (Hollingshed Three-5, Clarke 2-6, Sherrod 1-2, Whittaker 1-1, Caylao-Do 1-1, Knight Zero-1, Jank Zero-1), Utah 7-17 (Gylten 2-2, Becker 2-2, Maxwell 1-5, Torres 1-2, Moore 1-1, Provo Zero-Three, Martin Zero-1, Brosseau Zero-1). Rebounds – Colorado 40 (Hollingshed 9), Utah 27 (Pendande 5). Assists – Colorado 15 (Sherrod 10), Utah 16 (Gylten 9). Steals – Colorado Eight (Sherrod, Hollingshed, Knight 2), Utah 12 (Brosseau Four). Turnovers – Colorado 16, Utah 14. Complete fouls – Colorado 18, Utah 17. Fouled out – Tuitele. Attendance – 2,415.