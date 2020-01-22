Cuba Gooding Jr. arrives at New York court for judge’s decision on groping trial

Cuba Gooding Jr. returned to court docket on Wednesday for decide’s resolution on what number of girls will be capable of testify in opposition to him in his groping trial.

The 52-year-old actor is dealing with six groping prices over three alleged incidents however prosecutors need to introduce claims from as many as 19 different girls who additionally say he has abused them.

These girls could also be introduced as what are often called Molineux witnesses whose objective is to display a sample of conduct to help the costs within the case.

Cuba Gooding Jr. arrives at Manhattan Prison Courtroom on Wednesday for a decide’s resolution in his groping trial on what number of girls will be capable of testify in opposition to him

Their allegations embrace claims that Gooding Jr. bit them, berated them after they rejected him and that he sloppily groped them relationship again to 2001 throughout a number of states.

Gooding Jr. denies the entire prices.

His court docket date on Wednesday coincided with the primary day of the Harvey Weinstein trial.

There was a scrum of photographers and members of the general public on the courthouse in Manhattan for that case.

The case started final yr after he was reported to police for allegedly groping a girl at Magic Hour Rooftop in Manhattan.

After her case took off, prosecutors piled extra prices on prime together with one involving him allegedly groping a girl in Tao in New York in October 2018.

A 3rd set includes an incident in New York Metropolis in September 2018.

Gooding Jr. and his authorized workforce arriving on the courthouse forward of Wednesday’s resolution

Gooding Jr walks behind his lawyer Mark Heller, who has claimed the costs are the results of malicious prosecution

The actor and his girlfriend, Claudine De Niro, have been weathering the scandal by publicly attending events collectively and occurring trip.

His lawyer, Mark Heller, says he’s the sufferer of a malicious prosecution that ought to by no means have been launched.

A trial date has not but been set.

The ladies concerned within the incidents within the felony case haven’t been named, nor have the ladies cited by prosecutors.

A handful who’ve spoken out in media experiences to air their allegations, together with a hairdresser from Spokane, Washington, have agreed to be named.

Cuba Gooding Jr.’s look coincided with the primary day of Harvey Weinstein’s trial