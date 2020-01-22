Cuba Gooding Jr. arrives at New York court for judge’s decision on groping trial

Cuba Gooding Jr. returned to court docket on Wednesday for decide’s resolution on what number of girls will be capable of testify in opposition to him in his groping trial.
The 52-year-old actor is dealing with six groping prices over three alleged incidents however prosecutors need to introduce claims from as many as 19 different girls who additionally say he has abused them.
These girls could also be introduced as what are often called Molineux witnesses whose objective is to display a sample of conduct to help the costs within the case.
Cuba Gooding Jr. arrives at Manhattan Prison Courtroom on Wednesday for a decide’s resolution in his groping trial on what number of girls will be capable of testify in opposition to him
Their allegations embrace claims that Gooding Jr. bit them, berated them after they rejected him and that he sloppily groped them relationship again to 2001 throughout a number of states.
Gooding Jr. denies the entire prices.
His court docket date on Wednesday coincided with the primary day of the Harvey Weinstein trial.
There was a scrum of photographers and members of the general public on the courthouse in Manhattan for that case.
The case started final yr after he was reported to police for allegedly groping a girl at Magic Hour Rooftop in Manhattan.
After her case took off, prosecutors piled extra prices on prime together with one involving him allegedly groping a girl in Tao in New York in October 2018.
A 3rd set includes an incident in New York Metropolis in September 2018.
Gooding Jr. and his authorized workforce arriving on the courthouse forward of Wednesday’s resolution
Gooding Jr walks behind his lawyer Mark Heller, who has claimed the costs are the results of malicious prosecution
The actor and his girlfriend, Claudine De Niro, have been weathering the scandal by publicly attending events collectively and occurring trip.
His lawyer, Mark Heller, says he’s the sufferer of a malicious prosecution that ought to by no means have been launched.
A trial date has not but been set.
The ladies concerned within the incidents within the felony case haven’t been named, nor have the ladies cited by prosecutors.
A handful who’ve spoken out in media experiences to air their allegations, together with a hairdresser from Spokane, Washington, have agreed to be named.
Cuba Gooding Jr.’s look coincided with the primary day of Harvey Weinstein’s trial
THE CHARGES AND ALLEGATIONS
June 2019 – 2 counts; forcible touching and sexual abuse
Gooding Jr. has been charged with forcible touching and third diploma sexual abuse – each misdemeanors – for allegedly touching a girl’s breast on the Magic Hour Rooftop in Manhattan this June. He denies it.
October 2018 – 2 counts; forcible touching and sexual abuse
The grand jury indictment is linked to a special incident, in October final yr at Tao nightclub in Manhattan.
For that incident, he’s charged with forcible touching and third diploma sexual abuse.
September 2018: Two misdemeanor prices referring to an incident in New York Metropolis
Papers filed by prosecutors on Tuesday additionally describe 12 different incidents over which he has not been charged however which prosecutors suppose represent misconduct. They embrace:
1) A 2001 incident on the W Resort the place he approached a girl he had by no means met and ‘rubbed his groin and pelvis in opposition to her buttocks whereas concurrently grabbed her buttocks and breast together with his hand’.
2) A 2003 incident on the Yard Home in Lengthy Seashore the place he allegedly put his hand on one other lady’s buttocks and ‘squeezed it’ whereas that they had a photograph taken collectively. He then informed her: ‘You have acquired an excellent piece of a**’
three) A 2006 incident at Chi, a bar in Hollywood, the place he approached a girl from behind and ‘bit her shoulder, on her naked again’ twice, then ‘thrust his pelvis’ in opposition to her leg and ‘tried to carry the underside of her shirt up’
four) A 2007 incident on the Onerous Rock Resort in Las Vegas the place, at a ‘film associated occasion’, ‘forcibly pulled’ a girl in the direction of him and ‘tried to kiss her’ after calling her and her buddies over to his desk. He then allegedly ‘licked’ her face and ‘grabbed her buttocks’
The subsequent evening, he allegedly grabbed the identical lady and positioned his tongue in opposition to her closed lips
5) An incident at Butter, a now closed nightclub in Manhattan, someday between 2007 and 2008 the place he allegedly grabbed one other lady’s buttocks and ‘squeezed’ it as she walked by means of a crowd
6) An incident in 2011 at a bar in Los Angeles the place he allegedly positioned his hand inside a girl’s shirt and ‘squeezed her naked breast’ and informed her: ‘sit on my face and pee in my mouth’
7) An October 2011 incident at Sfuzzi’s in Dallas, Texas, the place he allegedly grabbed a girl’s buttocks and ‘rubbed’ them
eight) A November 2013 incident on the Chatwal Resort in New York the place he ‘grabbed a girl’s buttocks and licked her neck’
9) A 2014 incident at Cafe Havana in Malibu the place he ‘reached beneath a girl’s skirt and touched her vagina over her underwear’
10) A 2015 incident at Nobu, Malibu, the place he ‘tried to kiss’ a girl then bit her shoulder. When she argued with him, he allegedly referred to as her a ‘c**t’ and a ‘b***h’.
11) An incident ‘roughly 5 years in the past’ at Burt’s Tiki Lounge in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the place he ‘grabbed a girl’s buttocks’ then informed her to quit smoking cigarettes.
12) On August 16, 2018, on the Shore Bar in Santa Monica, informed a girl: ‘Rattling, you are scorching’, requested if she was married then requested her to lean in nearer to him the place her proceeded to ‘seize her buttocks and breast and forcibly kissed her, inserting his tongue into her mouth’
