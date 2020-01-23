Cue Fake Drums: Dan Bejar On Destroyer’s Have We Met

It's been stated earlier than, fairly probably about each album Destroyer's launched previously 15 years, however the newest, Have We Met , is a really completely different Destroyer album.

On one hand, it's darkish, eerie, and risky. Ghostly wisps of synths glide previous lyrics dripping with dread. Craggy guitar strains emerge out of nothingness after which all the sudden, tower over all the pieces. It's populated by a sorry-ass forged of characters: razor’s edges, useless wealthy runaways, vicious stampedes, ravens, pit ponies, Terror Trains, the Boston Strangler, the Blind Bitch, Shithead Quantity One and Shithead Quantity Two. In Bejar’s imagined Metropolis of the Dying Embers, daylight omits nothing however a toxic look from its residents.

However amid all of that desolation, Have We Met is catchy as hell. It's artificial and sticky. It's acquired beats that completely slap . Destroyer's had sporadic flirtations with pop earlier than, however by no means as bald-faced because the punchy, propulsive chug of “It Just Doesn't Happen.” All through the album, Bejar's accompanied by digitalism, in a single occasion conducting it like a suave, winking maestro : “Cue synthesizer / Cue guitar / Bring in the drums / Cue fake drums.”

It's an nearly complete abandonment of a full band that's been intact since 2007 's Rubies , in favor of a close to one-on-one partnership with producer / New Pornographers member John Collins, who's been part of each Destroyer album since 1997, often because the producer or bassist. This time, he performs all the pieces besides guitar, dealt with by Nicolas Bragg, and a handful of synth components performed by Bejar. Bejar, the only real constant member of Destroyer, demoed Have We Met with MIDI instrumentation on GarageBand, then handed it over for Collins to play with. The bonds that maintain this experiment collectively are Bejar’s barely-above-a-whisper voice and Collins ’profoundly artistic contact.

Have We Met 's clearest hyperlink again to the previous 24 years of Destroyer music is Bejar's imposition of album-specific limits upon it. This time, all he wished to do was to make “computer music” with John Collins. Past that, the album was allowed to stray wherever the 2 took it. I not too long ago spoke with Bejar about his longtime partnership with Collins, Have We Met 's distinctive model of noisy pop songs , and the crazed method to phrase selection and perspective that defines his writing. Learn our dialog under.

STEREOGUM: I learn that you simply initially began out Have We Met envisioning it as a “Y2K era” factor, after which ultimately deserted that. Are there any remnants of that preliminary thought?

DAN BEJAR: After I first had the thought of ​​”Y2K sounds,” I favored it as a result of it sounded ridiculous. It wasn't a sound that basically conjured up something to anybody. When you truly begin making music, these summary phrases dissolve fairly quick. After I give you shit like that it's at all times making an attempt to anchor the songs to some sort of general sonic imaginative and prescient. However then as soon as different folks enter the image, that stuff usually will get thrown out the window, and good riddance.

STEREOGUM: With this sonic imaginative and prescient – whether or not it finally ends up on the album or not – are you desirous about music that you simply get pleasure from and haven't had an opportunity to the touch upon in your profession?

BEJAR: I knew that I wished to start out making the skeleton preparations for the songs on my pc, and I knew it was all going to be pc music. I knew there wasn't going to be actual drums on the document. It wasn't going to be numerous actual devices, and I had the thought of ​​making an attempt to steer extra to sound design than precise melodic or harmonic preparations, which is extra my background. And with sound design, that custom to me – for no matter motive – first conjures up soundtracks from like, shitty David Fincher films. [Laughs]

So perhaps that was how my thoughts simply leapt to this entire Y2K factor. Within the late '90 s, I simply listened to Mott The Hoople and the Kinks. However I bear in mind in all places I went, you couldn't go into a restaurant or to get your hair lower with out listening to this creepy sound design music in every single place. Or numerous mainstream films would have that token glitchy, experimental industrial soundtrack, like Pitch Black or Riddick . I at all times consider The Crow being floor zero for that. I at all times wholeheartedly rejected that world, however I assumed, “Is there something in there for me?” – particularly after I wished the music to sound actually movie noir-ish and spooky.

One factor I did know for positive was that I wished to collaborate with John Collins. I used to be going to ship him demos and he was going to construct them up from their very basis. A number of that will simply be taking place on his pc or his iPad even, so the sounds must steer into these worlds. I don't know if it comes throughout whenever you take heed to the information that John's labored on previously, nevertheless it's an actual forte for him, simply trippy little sounds within the background, though he makes pop information. The primary time I went right into a studio was with him, that was in 1996. So in case you take heed to the second Destroyer document, Metropolis Of Daughters , and take heed to Have We Met , I'm positive there's similarities that one may discover.

STEREOGUM: Why did you determine, even earlier than beginning to assemble this, that you simply wished to do that extra one-on-one with John, slightly than having him simply enjoying bass or producing?

BEJAR: I knew that I wished John to have the utmost quantity of freedom attainable as a result of that's how he works finest. So I knew it was going to go down in numerous MIDI; I used to be going at hand him a bunch of Storage Band tracks. I knew I used to be going to sing the document hunched over my pc or late at night time in my kitchen. Many of the vocals you hear is me singing the songs for the primary or second time. They have been by no means purported to be heard by the world however I grew to become hooked up to them. I'm a shitty engineer, and as recordings they're essentially the most piss-poor issues that I've finished because the four-track document in 1995 [We’ll Construct Them A Golden Bridge]. However capturing no matter vibe it did seize was sufficient to anchor the entire document. That manner John may simply make the songs as wild as he wished, as a result of there's this factor happening the center, which is my voice.

STEREOGUM: That sounds much like your final album, ken , the place you gave [producer and Destroyer drummer] Josh Wells extra freedom to do what he wished.

BEJAR: Yeah. Josh undoubtedly has his stamp as a producer, however that's a really analog document. Nearly all the pieces you hear, there's no actual digital presence on it in any respect, even the synths. The [rest of the] band got here in at completely different occasions and did overdubs on the document.

For this document there was zero sense of that. John does play bass, and we did determine to get Nick [Bragg] to play guitar about midway by means of, however for essentially the most half, there aren't sounds that you simply affiliate with the human world. It feels like somebody's fucking round on software program and making bizarre sound results. It sounds futuristic after I speak about it, however I’ve a way that it's the way in which 99% of music will get made now, so in numerous methods it's perhaps essentially the most generic-sounding Destroyer document ever. For all its speak of sounding like some sort of late '90 s factor, I don't assume it feels like that in any respect. It may have an actual late 2010 s vibe for all I do know, however simply blended by somebody who mixes actually cool information.

STEREOGUM: I do know this has a bit wider of a spread of sounds on it, however speaking in regards to the recording course of jogs my memory of [2004 Destroyer album] Your Blues . Did that come about in a similar way, the place you went in deciding that you simply wished to restrict your self to a MIDI palette?

BEJAR: Yeah, that's gotta be the one which it's closest to. I believe Your Blues was all about obstructions, like there was undoubtedly a “no rhythm section” rule in a determined try to make it sound classical. It was a really severe try at fusing my Scott Walker obsession, and since my ears are so unhealthy, after I first heard that “101 Violins “sample on the MIDI box that we were using, I was like,” Holy shit that's it, we nailed it! “Then a couple of months later when a assessment would come out, it could simply speak about the way it feels like Sega Genesis. So Your Blues is a very good instance of me pondering I'm doing one factor after I'm truly doing one thing fairly completely different.

STEREOGUM: What attracts you making albums in these very distinctive, specified methods, slightly than experimenting with a bunch of various approaches for one album?

BEJAR: Even working with a band is a set of limitations. Have We Met began off that manner however in a short time simply grew to become the sound of the sort of shit that John Collins likes . If I used to be compelled to place a sticker on the entrance of the document, like generally you're compelled to, that will be essentially the most trustworthy sticker. I imply, there's components of mine – he simply fleshed out my synth components into these a lot grander or simply extra attention-grabbing components with far more motion. My pretend drums have been, for essentially the most half, fully deserted in favor of his pretend drums.

He simply let his creativeness run wild, and that's why I don't assume the document could be very era-specific. It doesn't instantly conjure up the '80 s or the '90 s or the 2000 s or the 2010 s. It wasn't actually sculpted in that manner. John's manner of working is like me writing, I believe. It's tremendous instinctual and he chases sounds down rabbit holes, and has a manner of layering and comping actually disparate sounds into mixes and songs which are nonetheless actually catchy. He enjoys noise and he additionally enjoys pop songs. I, in my view, in all probability have much less of an attachment to each these issues than he does.

STEREOGUM: You had the vocal melodies down earlier than John began engaged on the album, however did you ever envision the Have We Met singles being this catchy?

BEJAR: Not likely. With “It Simply Doesn't Occur,” I did a demo the place I performed that lead half on electrical guitar. It was large, however the entire thing had extra of a Felt vibe than an OMD vibe. That one grew to become this 1984 junior excessive promenade sort of quantity. However there's additionally this industrial-sounding scrape-iness – in case you take heed to it rigorously it wouldn't fairly slot in on the Fairly In Pink soundtrack. The vocals sound like uncovered samples that John pieced collectively, though they're not. They're simply recorded actually quietly and compressed and noisy in that purposeful manner.

“Crimson Tide” kind of ended up how I pictured it. Maybe it has a bit more “oomph.” “Cue Synthesizer” – I never ever, ever pictured making a song like that. That's the most left-field for me. I don't know, maybe other people listen to it and are like, “Shit, this feels like [2001 Destroyer album] Streethawk , “however I don't acknowledge the aesthetic pressure of that music in different Destroyer music. After I first wrote it, I assumed it was going to be sort of like an early 2000 s downbeat, Leonard Cohen-style music? One thing easy and dour. I didn't assume it was gonna flip into industrial funk pop, that's for positive. I didn't assume it'd be wrapped in dueling cyber blues guitars.

STEREOGUM: Now that variations of those songs are laid in stone, how has it been adapting them on your upcoming tour with the complete band? Do they modify a lot?

BEJAR: It's been extra of a problem than normal, than the final couple of information, I'll say that. We’re a rock band and it's not a rock document. Anybody actually drawn to the icy sheen of the document will probably be gravely dissatisfied in what we do with the songs. However I actually like having this stage model of the band, after which the studio model. I'm fully wonderful with the 2 variations probably not speaking, and even being enemies of one another.

STEREOGUM: Regardless that they encompass lots of the similar members.

BEJAR: [Laughs] Yeah. I’ll encourage the one that performed on the document to, as soon as they get on stage, hate that a part of themselves that performed on the document.

STEREOGUM: Every of the three singles has had a music video, which is just a little bit out of character for Destroyer.

BEJAR: I assumed we have been going to make two movies. The “It Simply Doesn't Occur” video happened with, I don't know, 48 hours notice? Even though I think it's a really cool bit of imagery, it was more thought of as like, this Destroyer screensaver. But you're right, the other two videos, especially “Cue Synthesizer,” are undoubtedly extra rock video-y than Destroyer movies previously – extra of a manufacturing. Dave Galloway and Dave Ehrenreich, I put myself of their fingers they usually inform me the place to face. It's not a course of that I've been very hands-on with, which I believe might be for the very best.

STEREOGUM: Additionally considerably movie -related: Just like the situation described in “Tv Music Supervisor,” do you usually end up dissatisfied by music cues in TV and movie?

BEJAR: I don't actually watch tv, and so far as music in movie goes , I don't give it some thought an excessive amount of. That music simply got here to me in a dream. It's essentially the most summary music on the document. I used to be strolling down the road and it got here to me, with phrases and melody intact. It's far more of a Citizen Kane music – an previous highly effective dude on his deathbed trying again.

STEREOGUM: It does conjure a really vivid picture, however I do not know what led to it.

BEJAR: [Laughs] Yeah like, “How did I find yourself right here?” The words are explicit: “I can't consider what I've finished, I can't consider that I stated what I stated.” The half that throws folks is why a tv music man could be doing that. In my thoughts, it's a really particular model of a determine in energy, I assume. And I simply favored the way in which it sounded, as phrases. It simply actually rolled off the tongue on this melodious however nonetheless awkward manner, like some sort of mixture of previous and future language.

STEREOGUM: Do you usually end up writing based mostly on the sound of the phrases, slightly than particular that means?

BEJAR: Uh … I don't acknowledge the distinction. [Laughs]

STEREOGUM: Each are equally good approaches?

BEJAR: I used to be making an attempt to phrase how I felt about that query, which is a vital query. What I search for is simply the sensation. The identical feeling that you simply get from music, or regardless of the function of artwork is – I assume it’s goosebumps? A phrase stops you in your tracks so that you write it down. Or a phrase stops you in your tracks so that you not simply write it down however you sing it, which is like twofold goosebumps. That's why I like singing higher than writing, as a result of there's extra issues happening, not simply extra emotion, however extra that means as properly. I'll write a bunch of stuff down and it doesn't appear melodious, it doesn't appear singable.

Like “Crimson Tide,” that whole song is jammed full of images, and that's because for that song I just pillaged a bunch of writing that I thought was unsingable, just notebooks that I had kicking around for close to 10 years. I just had this beat and this basic melodic refrain, and I just strung it together and was like, “I don't understand how these pictures hook up with themselves. The primary line's from 2009 and the final one's from 2019, how's this going to work? “I just slammed the phrase” crimson tide “on the finish of each verse and hoped for the very best.

STEREOGUM: Do you deal with perspective in your songs equally? The place are you not giving a ton of thought to it till it's accomplished? You've stated that “Bangkok” on Poison Season was the primary music you've written within the voice of the character, however you're not precisely first-person narrating the remainder of the time.

BEJAR: I wrestle with figuring that out. I don't actually give it some thought till after the actual fact. Typically there's songs like “The Raven” that just sound like me rambling in my head, literally just writing down my thoughts as they occur. And then there's songs like “Cue Synthesizer” or “It Simply Doesn't Occur” that do appear to be some sort of assumed voice from outdoors of myself. However I believe whenever you're aware of creating one thing, you possibly can't assist however assume some sort of voice that's not your personal. I simply figured it's that manner with everybody, even when somebody's writing simply essentially the most pure, confessional music. It’s important to consider that that's not them speaking.

STEREOGUM: Proper. Everybody's adopting some sort of stance.

BEJAR: It perhaps offers you entry to emotions that the singer has had or is having, nevertheless it's a really particular feeling, so in that sense you are feeling like you understand the particular person. I believe that's what a very profitable singer in all probability does. However no a part of me actually thinks that I do know somebody by means of what they’ve sung.

For some motive, with singing versus, say, performing, this factor comes up loads, the thought of ​​authenticity. I don't prefer to argue on the aspect of inauthenticity, as a result of a lot injury has been finished within the title of reclaiming the inauthentic. It's a straightforward, shorthand manner of bolstering pop music and bolstering capitalist artwork. However on the similar time I believe it's actually harmful to laud one thing simply because it appears to be a doc of somebody singing from the center. Singing from the center is brave however there’s nothing inherently good about it. All it’s is daring. And that's not good.

STEREOGUM: Not essentially. This can be a very meaningless remark, however I've seen that in your work, you usually consult with or direct your songs at an unnamed, unspecified “you.” Does that issue into perspective in any respect? Are you directing these at anybody particularly or anybody completely different between songs?

BEJAR: [Laughs] It's humorous, every time I exploit the phrase “you” in a music or an article, I at all times simply robotically assumes that I'm speaking to myself, however the thought of ​​me speaking to some model of myself that’s not me … however is me. Mainly borderline insanity. I'm not insane within the least, however I may in all probability be. I may in all probability deal with being extra insane. However writing from a spot of a completely fractured thoughts is tremendous enjoyable. To not get all Joker on it [Laughs], however I do assume that if I exploit the phrase “you “In a Destroyer song, it means,” Oh, this can be a music the place the narrator is in some way break up in an unhealthy, bizarre manner, and is probably demented. “I by no means actually considered it till proper now, till you requested, however I'm going to cling to that model of my story from hereon in.

STEREOGUM: No, that is smart. Go for it.

BEJAR: Yeah, that's going to be my model of occasions. There's all these completely different sorts of previous selves littered alongside the way in which which you can deal with: stuff you thought that you simply had discarded that you simply haven't, issues that hang-out you, issues which are coming for you that would be the finish of you.

Have We Met is out 1 / 31 on Merge. Pre-order it right here.