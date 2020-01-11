“Culture is every day”: How the Nuggets built one of the strongest locker rooms in the NBA

The evening earlier than the Nuggets opened coaching camp in Colorado Springs this previous October, administration had a message for the workforce: the upcoming season, one stuffed with extra expectations than every other underneath Michael Malone, would require extra sacrifice than standard.

Every season does, in a technique or one other, however after successful their first playoff sequence in a decade final spring, and returning much more expertise than final 12 months’s outfit, Malone, Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and proprietor Josh Kroenke wanted that message to resonate.

So, throughout a lavish dinner, Connelly made a presentation to the 18-man coaching camp roster. In it, he extolled the worth of a successful tradition and outlined how gamers related to successful applications are valued extra extremely all through the league.

It was noteworthy contemplating the state of the Nuggets’ roster. At the very least six gamers had been headed into contract years, headlined by veterans Paul Millsap, Mason Plumlee and newly acquired ahead Jerami Grant. However no much less essential to the composition of the locker room had been guys resembling Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez and Torrey Craig, all heading towards restricted free company this summer season, and due to this fact, all needing to show their price.

There was no getting round the truth that the Nuggets had been loaded with expertise — and minutes had been sure to be scarce.

“You can be on a losing team and average 15 points, or you can be on a winning team and average eight points,” Malone stated, recalling the presentation. “And all through the historical past … the participant on a successful workforce that’s averaging eight factors goes to be valued greater than a participant coming from a dropping workforce. why? As a result of groups need, organizations need, gamers which were part of successful cultures.

“They want players that can come in there and help build something special, and not just be about, ‘I’m getting mine on the court.’ And there’s a big difference.”

That altruistic splendid is on the coronary heart of the Nuggets’ tradition, which has been steadily constructing since Malone assumed head teaching duties in 2015. Earlier than that, underneath the free oversight of former coach Brian Shaw, it was arduous to outline precisely what that tradition was.

Malone made addressing “it” a precedence.

“When I got to Denver, one of my No. 1 goals was to change the culture,” Malone stated. “But what you realize quickly is that culture is something that you can’t say, ‘Ok, you know what? We’ve got that now, we can check it off the list and go on to …’ Culture is every day. … You can’t allow something to go by or not call it out because that erodes your culture quickly.”

As nebulous as it’s to outline, it’s straightforward to see when a locker room has gone awry.

“Everything ain’t peaches and cream and roses and everything,” Millsap stated. “… When guys are turning sideways or going the other direction, you always have something to bring them back and help them realize what the goal is and who we are and what we’re about.”

On the core of their tradition is a steady locker room. That’s led by Nikola Jokic, their “thermostat” as Malone has deemed him. Jokic has constantly been accountable to the media, irrespective of if he’s being lauded for considered one of his passes or questioned after a nasty loss. And since overcoming his inconsistent November, he’s performed at an MVP degree. His metronomic temperature has had a tangible, calming impact on his workforce. Crunch time, like this previous week in Dallas, is now Jokic time.

Denver’s different star, Jamal Murray, has been extra outspoken since this offseason, when he signed a five-year max contract extension. That manifested when he spoke within the postgame locker room on Halloween, after the Nuggets had been embarrassed by the Pelicans on nationwide TV. His uncooked emotion is likely one of the engines of the workforce.

The longest tenured Nugget, Gary Harris, has overseen essentially the most change in his six seasons. His steely on-court demeanor masks an easy-going nature, and it’s his relationship with Grant that helped the previous Thunder ahead assimilate with the Nuggets so rapidly.

And, in some ways, Will Barton is the heartbeat of the workforce. Nobody has his mixture of candor and authority.

On the current highway journey, Barton overheard a reporter asking Craig how is it that everybody on the Nuggets accepts their roles so seamlessly.

“We don’t believe in that (expletive) over here,” Barton interjected. “Animosity.”

To which Craig mimicked: “Yeah, what Thrill said.”

Craig changed Barton because the starter within the postseason final spring and now has to take care of the emergence of Michael Porter Jr. His minutes have dropped dramatically and he’s develop into extra of a situational specialist, having performed in solely 25 of 37 video games heading into the weekend.

Nonetheless, think about Craig considered one of Porter’s largest allies. Although they’re competing for a similar minutes, there’s nothing disingenuous when Craig sprints off the bench to congratulate Porter throughout a timeout.

“He’s a great talent, he deserves it,” Craig stated, citing Taco Tuesdays as a part of the premise of their friendship. “He didn’t play that much in college. … Any time he has success I’m gonna be happy for him.”

Connelly, basking within the postgame locker room following their win over the Hawks this previous week, seemed round and credited the character of the gamers for making a tradition of accountability.

“It’s these guys,” he stated. “Every one of our players is a top-notch guy, so they really define the culture.”

It’s why the Nuggets are so cautious with who they introduce into the locker room, from gamers to assist workers.

“You do all the homework,” Connelly stated. “I think we’ve had luck with a certain type of guy. The more you look when you’re making additions, trades, whatever it may be, you ask if he can fit in this locker room and is a guy that’s representative of who we want to be.”

No participant could have been extra vital to cementing their tradition than Millsap, who got here to Denver in 2017, already an All-Star with a sterling status. He believes it was one of many causes the Nuggets focused him that summer season.

“I was blessed to be on teams who were already in the middle of building cultures,” Millsap stated. “I think I helped build the culture in Atlanta that coach (Budenholzer) wanted to implement coming from San Antonio. I think he saw the success that was going on with that and wanted to implement it in Atlanta.”

The Spurs haven’t missed the playoffs since 1997, and the Hawks loved a run of 10 consecutive postseason appearances from 2008-2017. It’s hardly shocking the Nuggets needed to ascertain the same framework.

“What goes into it is getting everybody to buy in to team, getting everybody to understand what it takes to win,” Millsap stated. “Culture is a big part of that. You see it with the championships over the years; teams who have built cultures, winning cultures at that, what that can do for a franchise and what that can do for a team.”