Cummins’ Girlfriend Wants To Buy Dog Toys With His Hefty IPL Pay Cheque

Pat Cummins fetched a whopping Rs. 15.5 crore from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) within the IPL 2020 public sale and shortly after changing into the costliest abroad participant within the profitable event, his girlfriend acquired her priorities sorted as to what to do with the cash. Not solely that, the Australia quick bowler Pat Cummins, additionally opted out of the Massive Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 after incomes huge on the IPL public sale. Pat Cummins, in an interview to the Sydney Morning Herald, mentioned his girlfriend Becky Boston needs to purchase extra toys for his or her canine along with his hefty IPL pay cheque.

“My girlfriend, the first thing she said was we can buy the dog a couple more toys now. So she’s got her priorities sorted,” Pat Cummins informed smh.com.au.

Cummins had represented the Kolkata franchise in 2014. He can be joined by England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, who was additionally picked up on the IPL 2020 public sale by KKR.

The Australian surpassed England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ value of Rs. 14.5 crore to turn into the costliest abroad purchase within the historical past of IPL.

Cummins, the highest ranked Take a look at bowler, picked up three wickets within the first Take a look at towards New Zealand in Perth. He can be subsequent seen in motion in the course of the second Take a look at ranging from December 26 in Melbourne. The third and remaining Take a look at can be performed from January three, 2020, in Sydney.

Cummins, 26, has performed 16 IPL matches. He has picked up 17 wickets within the profitable event at a mean of 29.35. He has the very best bowling figures of two/20 within the event.