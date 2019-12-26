December 26, 2019 | four:42pm

The whole lot outdated is new once more.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is dusting off plans to develop a high-speed railway linking upstate to the Large Apple, regardless of a litany of previous plans gone awry owing to sky-high prices.

Cuomo on Thursday introduced his newest 2020 State of the State proposal — to create a “panel of engineers” that might “reexamine and rethink strategies to bring high-speed rail to New York.”

It isn’t a novel thought.

His personal father, the 52nd governor of New York, Mario Cuomo, proposed constructing a speed-rail mission linking New York Metropolis to Albany, and finally Boston within the 1990s. That plan by no means got here to fruition.

And the elder Cuomo’s successor, Republican Gov. George Pataki together with former GOP state Senate Majority Chief Joe Bruno studied a quick observe between Manhattan and Albany in 2005, with prices estimated at a excessive of $10 billion.

In 2010, Cuomo made high-speed rail a precedence when he was campaigning for governor.

The Federal Railroad Administration subsequently studied the feasibility of connecting New York Metropolis and Niagara Falls however in the end it fell flat because of the excessive price ticket.

Critics like E.J. McMahon of the fiscally conservative Empire Heart for Public Coverage assume tank argue the repackaged proposal is “sheer fantasy.”

“[For] over 20-plus years, none of the feasibility studies of high-speed rail upstate have seriously surveyed likely demand linked to price,” he argued. “The present Amtrak service is awful, however that doesn’t show that there’s really an infinite demand for higher service.

“To the extent that faster and more reliable weekday travel options would make upstate metro areas more attractive as business locations, it would be much less expensive for the state to consider subsidizing regional daily jet service linking upstate cities to one another and New York City.”

Cuomo himself acknowledges the hurdle, saying Thursday, that previous research “have consistently estimated that projects would take decades and be unaffordable.”

“When we developed our plan to repair the L train tunnel, the team of experts we assembled questioned every assumption and brought new creativity to a seemingly intractable problem. We not only found a way to repair the tunnel without shutting down service, we are doing it ahead of schedule,” he mentioned.

“This kind of outside-the-box thinking will help us determine how we could deliver high-speed rail for New York.”