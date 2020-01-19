‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ tops this week’s TV must-sees

1. Curb Your Enthusiasm

Season 10 debut

Jon Hamm, Laverne Cox, Jane Krakowski, Fred Armisen and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy will pop up as visitor stars throughout the 10th season of Larry David’s Emmy-winning comedy. Followers, who’ve been ready for brand new jokes since 2017, will now be capable to get pleasure from a brand new batch of episodes.

When: Sunday on HBO Canada, Crave

2. Star Trek: Picard

Debut

This anticipated new collection picks up 20 years after the occasions of Star Trek: The Subsequent Era. Patrick Stewart returns to his iconic position as Jean-Luc Picard — the retired admiral and former captain of the usStargazer. Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Alison Tablet and Jonathan Frakes additionally star. The collection has already been renewed for a second season.

When: Thursday on CTV Sci-Fi, Crave

three. 9-1-1: Lone Star

Debut

Austin, Texas, is the setting for this 9-1-1 spinoff starring Rob Lowe as a Manhattan firefighter who relocates in an effort to rebuild a broken-down firehouse. Liv Tyler performs a chief paramedic who remains to be haunted by the sudden disappearance of her sister.

When: Sunday on CTV, Fox

four. Outmatched

Debut

A blue-collar couple — performed by Jason Biggs and Maggie Lawson — stay in South Jersey and battle to lift 4 children. With three of them recognized as “certified geniuses,” the dad and mom be taught greater than they train on this multi-camera household comedy.

When: Thursday on CTV2, Fox

5. The Gayle King

Grammy Particular

Gayle King isn’t solely Oprah’s greatest pal — she is famend as among the best interviewers within the enterprise. She’ll be sitting down with a few of this 12 months’s excellent Grammy nominees and performers corresponding to Lizzo, Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers and Lil Nas X for a one-hour particular main as much as music’s largest night time.

When: Thursday on CBS

6. Gray’s Anatomy

Winter debut

The long-running drama returns with a crossover episode with spin-off collection Station 19. Following the devastating automobile crash at Joe’s Bar, the docs at Gray Sloan should work via the night time to avoid wasting their colleagues’ lives, whereas the firefighters at Station 19 do their greatest to assist.

When: Thursday on CTV, ABC

7. Mind Video games

Season 9 debut

Kristen Bell, Insurgent Wilson, Ted Danson and extra take a stab at investigating mind-bending questions alongside grasp mentalist Lior Suchard, area correspondent Cara Santa Maria and host Keegan-Michael Key.

When: Monday on Nationwide Geographic Canada

eight. A Million Little Issues

Winter debut

Followers of the drama have been anticipating the present’s return following an emotionally charged mid-season finale, which noticed PJ battle with the revelation that Jon was not his precise father.

When: Thursday on Metropolis, ABC

9. Prodigal Son

Winter debut

When the drama returns from its fall hiatus, the FBI and NYPD band collectively to avoid wasting Malcom from the Junkyard Killer aka John Watkins. In an try to search out Malcom’s whereabouts, Ainsley and Jessica search via their reminiscences of the previous.

When: Monday on World, Fox

10. Avenue 5

Debut

Veep creator Armando Iannacci is returning to HBO with a brand new foul-mouthed comedy. This one takes place in house — sooner or later — and stars Hugh Laurie because the captain of the Avenue 5 luxurious cruise ship that travels round Saturn. Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Entrance and Ethan Phillips spherical out the forged.

When: Sunday on HBO Canada

