Curfew Imposed In Jharkhand’s Lohardaga After Violence In Pro-CAA Rally

January 24, 2020
Lohardaga: Faculties-colleges to stay closed for 2 days after violence.

Lohardaga:

A day after violence in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga city, curfew has been imposed within the space, mentioned Deputy Commissioner Akanksha Ranjan. The colleges and faculties will stay closed for 2 days, he added

Violence erupted on Thursday in Lohardaga city after a march, supporting the Citizenship (Modification) Act and Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR), was taken out by members of Vishva Hindu Parishad throughout which stones had been allegedly thrown whereas it was passing by means of Amla Toli.

Part 144, which prohibits meeting of greater than 4 folks in an space, has been imposed in Lohardaga city.

“Curfew imposed in Lohardaga. Schools-colleges to remain closed for two days. After this, the decision will be taken according per situation. Current situation under control. Extra force deployed,” Mr Ranjan mentioned.

