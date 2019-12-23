Curfew Lifted In Mangaluru, Thousands Join Peace Rally In Bengaluru

Elaborate safety preparations had been made to avert any untoward incident (File)

Bengaluru:

Hundreds of individuals from Muslim neighborhood on Monday staged a “Peace Rally” in Karnataka capital Bengaluru towards the Citizenship Modification Legislation and proposed Nationwide Register of Residents.

Waving the nationwide flag and holding placards, the protestors raised slogans demanding withdrawal of the NRC and Citizenship Modification Act as they marched by way of metropolis roads.

The rally, referred to as by round 35 organisations beneath the banner of Joint Motion Committee of Bengaluru, culminated on the Quddus Saheb Eidgah Maidan.

Elaborate safety preparations had been made to avert any untoward incident, which by-and-large remained peaceable until the afternoon, police mentioned.

A report from Mangaluru, which was rocked by violent protests over the Citizenship Modification Act final week leaving two folks lifeless in police firing, mentioned the town remained largely peaceable after curfew was lifted Monday morning.

Metropolis police commissioner PS Harsha requested public to share movies or images relating to the violence within the metropolis on December 19 for additional investigation.

In a tweet he mentioned, “I appeal to public who have any photo or video content regarding riots that happened in Mangaluru city on 19th Dec to mail it to [email protected] or send a WhatsApp message on 9480802327. It would help the investigation team in upholding the truth”.

Police mentioned the orders to ban giant gatherings will proceed to be in pressure within the metropolis until Monday midnight.