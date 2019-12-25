Curt Flood set off the free-agent revolution 50 years ago

NEW YORK — Curt Flood set off the free-agent revolution 50 years in the past Tuesday with a 128-word letter to baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn, two paragraphs that just about ended the profession of a World Sequence champion considered among the many sport’s stars however united a union behind his trigger.

St. Louis had traded the All-Star middle fielder to Philadelphia simply after the 1969 season. Flood broke with the game’s tradition of conformity and refused to simply accept the Cardinals’ proper to deal him, changing into a pioneer and a pariah.

After weeks of discussions with the Main League Baseball Gamers Affiliation, Flood started the union’s equal of Lexington and Harmony, difficult the reserve clause in first shot of a labor conflict that will devour the game for greater than a quarter-century.

“After 12 years in the major leagues, I do not feel that I am a piece of property to be bought and sold irrespective of my wishes,” Flood wrote in his Dec. 24 missive. “I consider that any system which produces that outcome violates my primary rights as a citizen and is inconsistent with the legal guidelines of the USA and of the a number of states.

“It is my desire to play baseball in 1970 and I am capable of playing. I have received a contract offer from the Philadelphia club, but I believe I have the right to consider offers from other clubs before making any decisions. I, therefore, request that you make known to all the major league clubs my feelings in this matter, and advise them of my availability for the 1970 season.”

Flood and the union misplaced that combat in a lawsuit that went all the best way the U.S. Supreme Courtroom, however the union’s combat went on.

“If there had not been the person who was going to step out there and take the bullets, there wouldn’t have been anything,” Flood’s widow, the actress Judy Tempo, mentioned final weekend. “So he was the man who stepped out of the foxhole to go and challenge.”

The reserve clause was struck down in 1975 by arbitrator Peter Seitz within the case of pitchers Andy Messersmith and Dave McNally, and it took eight work stoppages from 1972 via 1995 to attain long-term labor peace.

Flood, a .293 profession hitter, was lengthy gone from the sector by then. After sitting out the 1970 season, he had 40 extra plate appearances in 1971 for Washington and informed the Senators he was retiring through telegraph despatched from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York en path to Spain. His solely additional employment with a significant league workforce earlier than his dying from throat most cancers in 1997 could be as an Oakland Athletics radio broadcaster for a part of the 1978 season.

“All the groundwork was laid for the people who came after me. The Supreme Court decided not to give it to me, so they gave it to two white guys,” Flood as soon as mentioned. “I think that’s what they were waiting for.”

Baseball’s common main league wage has risen from just below $25,000 on the time of Flood’s letter to only over $four million this yr, an escalation testomony to the ability of free company. When Gerrit Cole signed his $324 million, nine-year contract with the New York Yankees final week, the pitcher paid tribute to Flood and to Marvin Miller, the transformative union head lastly elected to baseball’s Corridor of Fame on Dec. 9.

“Challenging the reserve clause was essential to the blossoming sport we have today,” Cole mentioned, later including: “I just think it’s so important that players know the other sacrifices that players made in order to keep the integrity of the game where it is, and so I hope everybody has that conversation about Curt Flood on the bus.”

The Nationwide League adopted a reserve clause binding a participant to his workforce in December 1879. Since 1947, paragraph 10 (a) of each Uniform Participant’s Contract acknowledged the membership may renew the present contract “for the period of one year on the same terms.” Groups claimed the renewed contract additionally could possibly be renewed beneath that provision.

Flood was a teammate of future main league stars Frank Robinson and Vada Pinson at McClymonds Excessive College in West Oakland, California. He signed with Cincinnati for $four,000, appeared in simply eight video games for the Reds over the 1956 and ’57 seasons and was traded to St. Louis. He performed for the Cardinals’ World Sequence champions in 1964 and ’67, changing into a three-time All-Star and winner of seven straight Gold Gloves. His wage rose to $90,000.

On Oct. eight. 1969, St. Louis traded the 31-year-old outfielder with Tim McCarver, Joe Hoerner and Byron Browne to Philadelphia for Dick Allen, Jerry Johnson and Cookie Rojas. Flood issued a press release saying: “If I were younger, I certainly would certainly enjoy playing for Philadelphia. But under the circumstances I have decided to retire from organized baseball, effective today, and remain in St. Louis where I can devote full time to my business interests.”

Flood conferred together with his lawyer, Allan Zerman, and met with Miller and union basic counsel Dick Moss the next month for 4 hours over lunch on the Summit Resort in New York and mentioned plans for a lawsuit in opposition to Kuhn, the AL and NL, each league presidents and the 24 golf equipment. The union retained former Supreme Courtroom Justice Arthur Goldberg to symbolize Flood.

When the union government board met Dec. 13 on the Sheraton Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico, it voted 25-Zero to offer Flood the union’s assist and pay his authorized bills, a gaggle that included future Corridor of Famers Roberto Clemente, Reggie Jackson, Brooks Robinson, Joe Torre and Jim Bunning.

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Tom Haller requested Flood whether or not race was a consider his choice.

“I think the change in black consciousness in recent years has made me more sensitive to injustice in every area of my life,” Miller quoted Flood as saying within the union chief’s 1991 guide, a “Whole Different Ball Game.” “But I want you to know that what I’m doing here I’m doing as a ballplayer. … I think it’s absolutely terrible that we have stood by and watched this situation go on for so many years and never pulled together to do anything about it.”

Flood despatched his letter to Kuhn on Dec. 24. Kuhn wrote again Dec. 30 and launched each letters.

“I certainly agree with you that you, as a human being, are not a piece of property to be bought and sold. That is fundamental in our society and I think obvious,” he wrote. “However, I cannot see its applicability to the situation at hand.”

Flood sued on Jan. 16 in federal courtroom in Manhattan, claiming antitrust violations and involuntary servitude, amongst different allegations. The trial lasted from Might 19 via June 10 and witnesses included Jackie Robinson and Hank Greenberg.

“Since baseball remains exempt from the antitrust laws unless and until the Supreme Court or Congress holds to the contrary, we have no basis for proceeding to the underlying question of whether baseball’s reserve system would or would not be deemed reasonable if it were in fact subject to antitrust regulation,” U.S. District Decide Irving Ben Cooper wrote on Aug. 12.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Courtroom of Appeals unanimously affirmed on April 7, 1971, in a choice by Judges Sterry Waterman, Leonard Moore and Wilfred Feinberg.

Flood was traded from the Phillies to Washington in November 1970, hit .200 with two RBIs in 13 video games for the Senators in 1971 and failed to point out up for an April 26 sport in opposition to Minnesota. He despatched workforce proprietor Bob Quick a telegram that mentioned “a year and a half is too much. Very serious personal problems mounting every day.”

His case went on, and the Supreme Courtroom dominated 5-Three in opposition to Flood on June 19, 1972. Justice Harry Blackmun refused to overturn the prior Supreme Courtroom choices in 1922 and 1953 that baseball was not interstate commerce.

“If there is any inconsistency or illogic in all this, it is an inconsistency and illogic of long standing that is to be remedied by the Congress, and not by this Court,” Blackmun wrote.

Seitz dominated three years later within the Messersmith-McNally case that the renewal utilized for one yr solely. The present system of free company after six years of Main League Service was agreed to on July 12, 1976, and the wage surge started.

Nolan Ryan broke the $1 million common wage mark after the 1979 season, Roger Clemens $5 million after 1990, Albert Belle $10 million following 1996, Alex Rodriguez $20 million after 2000 and Clayton Kershaw $30 million after 2013. Within the Curt Flood Act of 1998, Congress made main league contract negotiations topic to antitrust legislation.

“He did draw that line in the sand,” present union head Tony Clark mentioned of Flood. “If he hadn’t been willing to do that. I think all of our histories change in our sport and others.”

This story has been corrected to notice that Flood’s 40 closing plate appearances got here in 1971, not 1970.