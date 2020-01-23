Curt Hawkins Reveals ‘Future Endeavored Shelf’ In Rare Tour Of His Playroom

Curt Hawkins loves motion figures and professional wrestling. He has a podcast with Zack Ryder about their main wrestling motion determine obsessions.

Hawkins just lately gave followers a really uncommon tour of his “playroom.” It took 28 minutes to present a full tour and there’s a lot to soak up. One factor we discovered attention-grabbing was that he retains a shelf of Mattel figures particularly for former WWE Superstars.

Individuals like Harper, Hornswoggle, Tyson Kidd, and extra are on this shelf as he defined.

“Over here is the last shelf of Mattels out of the seven I have going here and that is the future endeavored shelf. All my buddies. Obviously I want to have at least one action figure representation of people I wrestled and my colleagues and yeah if they’re not current roster guys I move them over there.”

Hawkins has his Elite Mattel figures separated by model, however when somebody is “future endeavored” or retires they discover a particular place on his seventh shelf. You’ll be able to try the video beneath and a screenshot of the “future endeavored” shelf beneath.

If you happen to use the quotes on this article credit score Ringside Information