Customer slams Tui after his children had to sleep outside in freezing cold as flight was cancelled

A TUI buyer was left livid after his youngsters needed to sleep exterior within the freezing chilly for seven hours when their flight residence to Manchester was cancelled because of dangerous climate.

Ben Denton says he and his household spent 13 hours at Chambery Airport, within the French Alps, on Saturday.

The daddy-of-three, from Whitford, Clwyd, says seven hours have been spent exterior the airport constructing as temperatures dropped to -2C.

Ben Denton shared footage of his youngsters, saying they have been compelled to sleep exterior in -2C temperatures on a makeshift mattress, comprised of ski tools luggage

Mr Denton mentioned his household, together with his youngsters Arabella, Jazz and Beau, spent 13 hours on the airport within the French Alps on Saturday. He added that seven hours have been spent exterior

The household ought to have been flying again to Manchester Airport after their week-long ski vacation.

Mr Denton posted pictures of his youngsters mendacity on a makeshift mattress, comprised of ski tools luggage, whereas being coated by a £60 fur blanket he purchased.

Hours later, the household have been advised to go to a sports activities corridor the place the Purple Cross supplied camp beds, blankets and meals for lots of of stranded passengers.

On Saturday Mr Denton complained to Crystal Ski Holidays, which is owned by TUI, writing on Fb: ‘So been at Chambery Airport for 13 hours, our struggle cancelled. Standing exterior for seven hours.’

Referring to considered one of his youngsters, he added: ‘Arabella bloody freezing!

‘No person has a clue what is going on on the place we’re staying. Employees appear to be rabbits in headlights and half of them have disappeared.

A whole lot of different passengers have been additionally left stranded. The household have been advised to go to a sports activities corridor the place the Purple Cross supplied camp beds, blankets and meals

Mr Denton posted footage of his daughter ready exterior within the freezing chilly. On Saturday he complained to Crystal Ski Holidays, who’re owned by TUI

‘It’s a full shambles. Everyone kicking off and l been advised to cease filming. Ha what fun.

‘Simply had to purchase Arabella a blanket for £60. Dire scenario. come on Crystal (Ski Holidays) type it out. Numerous very young children exterior chilly.’

Hours later he wrote: ‘So now we’re all going to a health club emergency lodging why the f*** did not they inform me at 1pm so we may of obtained a taxi ourselves and go to a good resort.’

Mr Denton (pictured) posted on Fb, writing it was a ‘full shambles’

The household have been later transferred to a convention centre in Grenoble the place Mr Denton filmed a driver texting whereas driving.

Mr Denton up to date his put up when the household arrived again residence yesterday, writing: ‘It was a horrible expertise and they’re saying it was dangerous as a result of fog however planes have been touchdown all day.’

The pictures attracted dozens of feedback from social media customers.

One wrote: ‘Standing exterior? That is ridiculous! They will not allow you to journey in adversarial climate circumstances however will allow you to stand within the freezing chilly? Terrible!’

One other mentioned: ‘Thank god you have been in a position to get a blanket for Arabella.’

A 3rd added: ‘Feeling for you guys. We had a nasty expertise with TUI and no compensation. We’ll by no means vacation once more with them.

‘Actually hope you get some good luck and a heat mattress for the children quickly.’

Dozens of different stranded clients additionally took to Fb to complain in regards to the scenario.

The put up attracted feedback from different social media customers. One mentioned they are going to ‘by no means vacation’ with TUI once more, whereas one other despatched properly needs to the household

Mr Denton mentioned he was advised it was ‘dangerous as a result of fog’, however claimed planes have been ‘touchdown all day’ on the airport in Savoy, France

On Saturday night, one consumer wrote: ‘We have now now been right here for 16 hours.

‘The terminal is freezing, many are exterior the place it is severely chilly, now girls are in tears making an attempt to consolation younger youngsters.

‘There’s been no scorching meals for hours, we’re advised there can be resort rooms made accessible however then some are advised they are going to be taken to camp in a sports activities corridor.

‘The climate shouldn’t be TUI’s fault however this shameful shambles at Chambery is. Right now will value the corporate enormously, which is the one shred of consolation I can consider proper now.’

All revised flights arrived and departed to and from Lyon, as Chambery was unable to simply accept any additional flights. By the use of apology, clients obtained a professional rata refund for 2 days of their complete vacation value.

Clients who now not wished to journey may amend their vacation to any different Crystal Ski Vacation with a £50 per individual incentive, or in the event that they wished to cancel obtained a full refund of their complete vacation value.

A spokesperson for TUI UK advised MailOnline: ‘We will affirm that a variety of clients have been impacted following adversarial and changeable climate circumstances in Chambery on Saturday 4th January.

‘The protection of our clients and crew is at all times our highest precedence and our groups labored exhausting to get everybody to their vacation spot as shortly as potential. Clients have been supplied with meals and drinks and have been supported by our Crystal ski reps.

‘We’re very sorry for the inconvenience this has triggered and wish to thank our clients for his or her co-operation and endurance.’