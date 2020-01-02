Customers moan over ‘disgusting’ supermarket sandwiches

Prospects throughout the UK have complained about their ‘disgusting’ and ‘under-filled’ sandwiches, as they title and disgrace the worst grocery store sarnies of 2019.

Shoppers from in all places from Cheshire to Cornwall shared their lunchtime woes throughout social media platforms to lash out about their substandard lunchtime decisions.

The UK eats round 11.5 billion sandwiches a yr in keeping with the British Sandwich Affiliation, so it is no surprise that folks really feel so passionately in relation to getting their butty good.

Louise Pritchard from Broughton, Flintshire took to Fb to share her sandwich fail – a ‘disgusting’ £1.90 hen sandwich from Tesco.

Louise Pritchard shared an image of her hen sandwich from Tesco which had one small piece of hen on (above)

Photos present the woefully under-filled sandwich, which Louise had purchased for her daughter on 15 November.

Social media customers noticed the humorous facet nevertheless.

Rob Younger wrote: ‘I feel your hen has crossed the street.’

Ben Bull, 34, from Brighton had an identical expertise along with his £2.80 Rooster and Bacon sandwich.

The customer support adviser was ‘shocked’ when he opened his snack on eight November to search out half the contents lacking.

He posted a photograph of the meal on Co-Op’s Fb web page with the caption: ‘Thanks for the sandwich guys, I am stuffed and sarcastic (when you could not inform).’

Talking immediately, he stated: ‘Everybody at work was shocked and it turned a little bit of a joke across the workplace.

‘I simply will not purchase a sandwich there once more. I am all the time complaining that their cabinets are empty and after they do fill them up it is with these poor high quality sandwiches.’

Ben Bull bought a hen and bacon sandwich from the Co-op. One half had hen on and the opposite had bacon (above)

Co-op have since apologised to Ben for his expertise. A Co-Op spokeswoman stated: ‘The shop supervisor and the staff at Burgess Hill work very onerous to make sure nice availability in retailer.

‘Having spoken to the shop supervisor immediately, there are not any availability points in retailer, however retailer colleagues are all the time readily available if prospects have any queries.

‘In relation to the sandwich, we go to nice lengths to make sure the very best high quality of the merchandise we promote, and we take buyer complaints very critically.

‘We’re sorry that on this event the shopper wasn’t pleased with the product they bought.’

Jerry Moore, 29, from Corby, Northamptonshire was equally unimpressed together with her ‘Cucumber and bread’ sandwich purchased from Tesco.

Jerry Moore was left unimpressed when she opened a tuna and cucumber sandwich to search out simply two items of cucumber on it

The trainee canine groomer had bought a £1.90 tuna and cucumber sandwich, however was dismayed to search out ‘b***** all’ inside.

She stated: ‘Once I noticed it, it was the identical form of defeated unhappy you get when somebody permits you to down for the 304th time.

‘Like, you knew it was in all probability going to occur, however you believed it may not anyway since you’re filled with rainbows and optimism.

‘I do purchase it recurrently and it may be under-filled, however this took it to the subsequent degree, I would say as an estimate there was b***** all.

‘Let’s simply say I burned extra energy consuming the sandwich than I acquired from the tuna.’

Breakfast sandwiches appeared to truthful no higher, with Aldi and Tesco blasted for his or her stingy choices.

Joey Reid, 20, from Macclesfield, Cheshire shared a snap of his virtually empty Aldi All Day Breakfast Triple Sandwich with the caption: ‘The place’s the remainder of my butty?’

The £1.99 snack is meant to include sausage, egg and bacon on malted bread.

Nonetheless Joey’s providing bought again in September contained only one small sliver of sausage.

The snack was so unhealthy, it prompted pal Cairn Michie to remark: ‘This legit seems like despair if despair was a meal.’

Barry Frankish reported comparable issues along with his £2.75 Tesco Sausage, Bacon and Egg Sandwich.

He posted an image exhibiting the scant sandwich with the caption: ‘I do know there’s been cutbacks, however come on Tesco no less than put some edible filling in my sandwich.

‘What’s extra, it wasn’t even a full dimension slice of bread in my Sausage, bacon and egg triple. The contents from all three would solely simply fill one common sandwich.’

Barry Frankish bought a Tesco Sausage, Bacon and Egg Sandwich and was shocked on the lack of filling

Barry’s submit sparked outrage amongst social media customers.

Abi Jaynes wrote: ‘That is a shame. I might’ve taken it again as properly and requested for my a refund not a substitute!’

Allison Sawyer added: ‘That appears terrible! Completely inedible.’

And Michelle Standen stated: ‘I would have taken it again, that is disgusting and it seems terrible.’

Again in April, Jon Baylis reported the identical drawback with the sandwich bought at his native Tesco in Truro, Cornwall.

Jon Baylis additionally had points with the Tesco sandwiches and posted his sorry excuse for a sarnie

In a submit on Tesco’s Group web page, he stated: ‘All day breakfast in ciabatta with half a sausage and hardly the rest.

‘£2.75 you having amusing?’

Regardless of its high-end status, Marks and Spencer additionally discovered themselves within the firing line.

Buyer Alice Fox was left fuming on the state of her Plant Kitchen Roasted Vegetable Sandwich.

Alice Fox acquired the Plant Kitchen Roasted Vegetable Sandwich from Marks and Spencer and was upset

She shared a photograph of the snack with the caption: ‘£2.50 for the plant kitchen roasted veg sandwich and also you get this?

‘Disgusting. Waste of cash and inedible. Straight within the bin.’

Her image exhibits a soggy-looking sandwich containing a number of slivers of avocado, two items of spinach and a smattering of onion.

Lauren Shaw from Chester, Cheshire was additionally upset together with her ‘rip-off’ Aldi salmon sandwich.

She posted a photograph exhibiting the measly meal which contained half a chunk of salmon and a smear of cream cheese.

She shared the picture with the caption: ‘Large amount of salmon, not! What a rip-off!’

All supermarkets have been contacted.

