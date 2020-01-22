Customers mock Scottish ATM online for being placed so high that 5ft 10in man struggles to reach it

By Jessica Inexperienced For Mailonline

Revealed: 09:41 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:32 EST, 22 January 2020

A girl was left perplexed by an ATM that was positioned so excessive up a wall 5ft 10in man struggled to succeed in it.

Reece Robertson, from Dundee, was snapped by his girlfriend Holly Girolami, 24, barely with the ability to attain the outlet within the wall in Arbroath.

Sharing the amusing pictures on Twitter on Sunday, Holly’s submit was rapidly inundated with greater than 5,00zero likes and tons of of retweets.

The positioning of an ATM in Scotland has been mercilessly mocked on-line for being positioned so excessive up a wall 5ft 10in man (pictured) struggled to succeed in it

Sharing the scenario on Twitter, Holly Girolami’s submit was rapidly inundated with greater than 5,00zero likes and tons of of retweets

Alongside the pictures, Holly wrote: ‘Completely perplexed by this money machine in Arbroath. Why is it like this, who is that this for? Reece seems like a Borrower.’

The pair had been travelling to fulfill associates once they got here throughout the ATM – which is assumed to have been positioned between 4 to 5 ft above the pavement.

Fortunately, the Royal Financial institution of Scotland department has one other machine at a barely decrease top – which additionally has entry through a ramp.

Commenting on the fairly excessive ATM, one social media consumer mentioned: ‘I am 5″2 and some months in the past that was the one one working and I needed to stand on my bag so I might attain.’

One other added: ‘Unfair on those that can not attain the excessive notes,’ whereas a 3rd particular person mentioned: ‘I have to see this one among a sort vacationer attraction.’

Social media customers had been fast to mock the putting of the ATM, whereas others mentioned they wanted to see the ‘vacationer attraction’

Fortunately, the Royal Financial institution of Scotland department has one other machine at a barely decrease top – which additionally has entry through a ramp

Chatting with The Solar, Holly mentioned: ‘We had been simply visiting associates in Arbroath, and we walked previous it then went “maintain on”.

‘So Reece went over and tried to make use of it nevertheless it was a wee bit too excessive for him to learn all of it clearly, so I took a photograph. I struggled to see the display screen correctly and I am 5 ‘four. I doubt it will get used a lot in any respect.’

An RBS spokesman mentioned: ‘We don’t need to “come up brief” in providing our prospects entry to money.

‘Nonetheless, we recognise that on this case it’s a little bit of a stretch and that’s why we provide one other ATM at a decrease top simply across the nook.’