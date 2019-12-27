'Cut-Off Is 2014 Because...': BJP's Himanta Sarma Explains Citizenship Act

Himanta Biswa Sarma was addressing an enormous BJP rally in Guwahati.

Guwahati:

The cut-off for the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) was set at 2014 as a result of the BJP-led centre has no alternative however to shoulder the burden of “mistakes” dedicated by the Congress till that 12 months, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has mentioned.

Mr Sarma made this declare at an enormous BJP rally held in help of the CAA at Guwahati’s Jagi Street on Friday. The largest political occasion of the type since violence erupted towards the controversial legislation earlier this month, it was seen as a present of power forward of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s go to to town to guide an anti-CAA protest on Saturday.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass additionally attended the rally.

“The cut-off date for the Citizenship Act is 2014 because the BJP has been shouldering the burden of mistakes committed by the Congress from 1972 to that year. While migrants have been streaming into the state from 1972, not even an ant could enter after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014. He even told Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure that not even a single Hindu there is touched,” Mr Sarma mentioned on the rally.

Assam was dominated by the Congress for a lot of the final seven many years.

Mr Sarma additionally assured the those that new migrants won’t be allowed to enter Assam. “The three to four lakh people who are eligible to apply under the CAA are already here, and have built houses for themselves. A few have even became MLAs,” he mentioned.

The BJP politician additionally claimed that the Congress was extra eager to let Muslims into the state. “There was no protest or opposition when the Citizenship Act was amended during the time of Rajiv Gandhi and PV Narshima because it talked about the inclusion of chachas and mamas,” he mentioned.

The CAA, for the primary time, makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it is going to assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it discriminates towards Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.

Violent protests had erupted in Assam and different components of the Northeast even because the centre was passing the Citizenship Modification Invoice via parliament, ensuing within the demise of 5 agitators.

Over 25 folks have died in agitations throughout the nation up to now.