Cyberpunk 2077 Has Been Delayed to September of 2020 to Allow for More Playtesting, Fixing, and Polishing

Just below three months from its authentic launch date, Cyberpunk 2077 has gotten a considerable delay to later this yr. Cyberpunk 2077 will now launch on September 17, 2020. Initially scheduled to launch on April 16, information of the delay comes by the use of developer CD Projekt RED’s official Twitter.

This delay will enable the event staff “more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing.” The studio’s assertion in full reads:

We’ve got essential information relating to Cyberpunk 2077’s launch date we’d wish to share with you at present. Cyberpunk 2077 received’t make the April launch window and we’re transferring the launch date to September 17, 2020. We’re at the moment at a stage the place the sport is full and playable, however there’s nonetheless work to be performed. Night time Metropolis is very large—filled with tales, content material and locations to go to, however because of the sheer scale and complexity of all of it, we’d like extra time to complete playtesting, fixing and sharpening. We would like Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this technology and suspending the launch will give us the valuable months we have to make the sport excellent. Anticipate extra common replace on progress as we get nearer to the brand new launch date. We’re actually trying ahead to seeing you in Night time Metropolis, thanks in your ongoing assist!

This information comes shortly after studying that two of 2020’s greatest video games—Closing Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel’s Avengers—have additionally been delayed to April 10, 2020, and September four, 2020, respectively. We now have a bit extra time to breathe within the first half of 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 is the following recreation from famend Polish developer CD Projekt RED, finest recognized for its work on the Witcher sequence. The staff’s upcoming RPG has garnered a lot hype from the online game neighborhood, as one among 2020’s most anticipated video games. And after our E3 2019 preview of it, it’s straightforward to see why. Plus, who doesn’t wish to play alongside Johnny Silverhand, performed by the person himself, Keanu Reeves?

You possibly can nonetheless preorder Cyberpunk 2077 from Amazon, although it can now ship a couple of months later than initially anticipated.

