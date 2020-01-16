Cyberpunk 2077’s Multiplayer Component Probably Won’t Launch Until 2022

Following information that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed to September of 2020, we’ve additionally acquired an replace pertaining to the sport’s multiplayer element. As developer CD Projekt RED beforehand introduced, Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer is not going to be coming with the principle recreation itself, however will launch after the bottom recreation, initially projected for someday in 2021. However with the latest delay, Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer probably gained’t launch till 2022.

This information comes by means of an official CD Projekt RED convention name by which the studio answered questions from traders in regards to the recreation’s new launch date. After being requested about plans for Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer, the corporate’s SVP of Enterprise Improvement Michał Nowakowski stated:

Given the anticipated launch of Cyberpunk 2077 in September, and talking of a collection of occasions we count on to happen after that date, 2021 seems unlikely as a launch date for the Cyberpunk multiplayer.

The investor additionally requested in regards to the recreation’s new launch window in September, noting that it’s going to now be releasing throughout a extra “competitive” time, surrounded by the likes of Name of Obligation (Editor’s Notice: Anticipated to launch someday in fall, although at the moment not introduced or confirmed for any particular window) together with different normally massive slate of fall titles. To this, Nowakowski replied:

Frankly talking, there’s at all times one thing taking place, it doesn’t matter what interval of the 12 months you’re taking a look at. Video games business will not be the business the place you could possibly say that any given month is safer for no matter motive, so no, in that regard we don’t see September as being extra threatening than April or June.

Cyberpunk mulitplayer is being labored on in parallel to the principle recreation, as famous by Nowakowski, however we’ll have to attend longer than anticipated to get our palms on it.

Go to Amazon to preorder your copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4.

Within the meantime, you’ll be able to play an unofficial PS1-style “de-make” of Cyberpunk 2077 within the upcoming Desires as created by YouTuber Bearly Regal. Talking of which, don’t overlook to preorder Desires by means of Amazon, as nicely, which is able to launch worldwide on February 14, 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on September 17th, 2020.

[Source: CD Projekt RED via IGN]

This web page accommodates affiliate hyperlinks to merchandise. Purchases made by means of these hyperlinks assist help HEARALPUBLICIST LifeStyle.