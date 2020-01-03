Cyclist in his 40s dies after he is hit by lorry in accident that closed A40 in London rush hour

By Emily Webber For Mailonline

Printed: 05:33 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 05:48 EST, three January 2020

A bike owner has died after he was hit by a lorry throughout rush hour on the A40 this morning.

Metropolitan Police have been referred to as to Western Avenue in Northolt, North West London, at 6.20am, after stories of a collision between a bike owner and a HGV.

Regardless of efforts by the emergency providers, the bike owner was pronounced useless the scene.

The motive force of the lorry stopped on the scene and there have been no arrests.

Tailbacks have been seen on the A40 at 7.56am with automobiles at a standstill on the main street coming into London.

Visitors was at a standstill from Swakeley’s Roundabout with diversions inflicting lengthy queues by way of Ickenham and Ruislip.

BBC Radio London Journey tweeted footage of the tailbacks on the A40 London-bound following the collision

The street stays closed eastbound between Hillingdon Circus, Lengthy Lane (A437) and the Polish Struggle Memorial, South Ruislip.

Police are persevering with inquiries to ascertain the circumstances of the collision.

TFL tweeted that the street stays closed eastbound between Hillingdon Circus, Lengthy Lane (A437) and the Polish Struggle Memorial, South Ruislip

Anybody with data, or who might have captured the collision on dashcam footage, is requested to name police on 101 quoting reference 1171/03JAN.

It comes after a 19-year-old man died after his bike collided with a lamppost in South View, Bedfont Highway, Feltham.

Police have been referred to as at 9.03pm final evening. The emergency providers and air ambulance additionally attended.

It’s believed no different automobiles have been concerned within the collision and subsequent of kin have been knowledgeable.

Anybody who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is requested to contact police on 101 quoting 6525/2JAN or name the incident room at Alperton Visitors Storage on zero20 8991 9555.