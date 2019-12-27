D-Day veteran Harry Billinge, 94, receives an MBE

By Each day Mail Reporter

Printed: 18:11 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 18:13 EST, 27 December 2019

A D-Day veteran who has raised greater than £10,000 in direction of the price of constructing a nationwide memorial honouring his fallen comrades is to be made an MBE.

Harry Billinge, 94, mentioned he would settle for the honour not for himself however for the 22,442 service personnel who have been killed on D-Day and through the battle for Normandy.

In June Mr Billinge travelled from his residence in St Austell, Cornwall, to Normandy to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

D-Day veteran Harry Billinge fundraising in St Austell Excessive Avenue in Cornwall

He went to see the disclosing of the primary basis stones to recollect all those that served within the British forces through the battle.

As an 18-year-old Royal Engineer, he landed on Gold Seaside at 6.30am on June 6 1944 as a part of the primary wave of troops.

Talking from his residence, Mr Billinge, who additionally holds France’s highest award, the Legion d’Honneur, mentioned: ‘I am 94 and I solely did what I did for the boys. I am no courageous man and I am simply an bizarre sapper, Royal Engineer Commando.

‘I did my job and I did not need any glory. There isn’t any glory in struggle.

‘No person ought to have gotten off the seashores at D-Day and I used to be fortunate. I will always remember any of the blokes I used to be with – 22,442 have been killed and it’s totally tough for me to speak about that.’

Discussing the MBE, Mr Billinge mentioned: ‘It is overwhelmed me to be trustworthy. I am 94 and it’s kind of late in life to be recognised.

‘I’m very grateful for any kindness bestowed upon me. I’m choked past measure to assume I’ve obtained an MBE. I do not deserve it.

Veteran Harry Billinge in 2018 returning to Gold Seaside the place he landed on D-Day in 1944

‘After I get it, it will not be for me, it is going to be for the 22,442 blokes killed on D-Day. That is what its all about. They have been marvellous males, some simply 16.

‘What a waste of life, horrible.’

In addition to his work to recollect the fallen on D-Day, Mr Billinge has for a few years undertaken charity work in Cornwall.

He was chairman of the Cornwall department of the Normandy Veterans’ Affiliation, president of the Royal Engineers Affiliation and picked up for the Royal British Legion Poppy Attraction for 64 years.

Based on the Normandy Memorial Belief, on D-Day and the next battle for Normandy, 22,442 servicemen and ladies died below British command.