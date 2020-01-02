Dabangg 3 Day 14 Collections – Dabang 3: 14th Day Box Office Collections Report | Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha

Dabangg three has achieved a average job on the box-office on its first 13 days and picked up round 145.eight Cr. Listed below are the day 14 collections of Dabangg three.

Dabangg three has collected round 2.four Cr on its 14th day on the box-office. This movie’s collections are getting worse day-to-day attributable to many components. The collections are getting affected by the movie Good Newzz which stars Akshay Kumar in it, launched on 27th December.

Dabangg three starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar, and Arbaaz Khan in main roles was directed by PrabhuDeva and produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi below their banners- Salman Khan Movies, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Saffron Broadcast, and Media Restricted.

On this movie, Salman performed the character of ‘Chulbul Pandey’, an inspector at a village close to Madya Pradesh together with the Kannadiga actor Kiccha Sudeep, who’s seen enjoying an antagonist function named “Bali”. Additionally, Arbaaz Khan has seen enjoying the function of Chulbul’s brother Makhan Pandey.

This movie collected round 81.15 Cr within the first three days. The movie’s first week collections are 126.5 Cr. Later, on the second weekend, this movie collected round 20.2 Cr internet in India.

The movie’s abroad collections for 14 days is 53Cr. Additionally, this movie collected a whopping quantity of 170 Cr gross quantity in India. The occupancy for night and night time reveals of this movie is round 35.87 and 50.25 respectively on day 14.

The movie acquired poor collections in areas like Chennai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Kolkata whereas in areas like Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Jaipur, Dabangg three acquired enormous numbers.

Dabangg 1, which launched in 2010 collected round 219 Cr roughly and the second half, Dabangg 2 collected 266 Cr. The director Prabhu Deva and Salman Khan are working once more for the second time after the movie “Wanted” which was launched in 2009. “Needed’ collected round 93 Cr at the moment.

Based on reviews, Dabangg three can beat Salman Khan’s earlier movie ‘Bharat’ which earned in its second week if the movies end the week with 20 Cr internet. Additionally, this movie is predicted to run on single screens until different movies hit the screens like Ajay Devgan’s Tanhaji which might be launched on 10th January 2020.