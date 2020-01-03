Dabangg 3 Day 15 Collections – Dabang 3: 15th Day Box Office Collections Report | Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha

Dabangg three has collected 147.9 Cr roughly in its first 14 days. Listed below are the 15th-day collections of Dabangg three.

Dabangg three has collected round 1.6 Cr on its 15th day. It’s identified that the movie collections are getting affected by one other movie ‘Good Newzz’, launched on 27th December that stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles.

Dabangg three starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar, and Arbaaz Khan in main roles was directed by PrabhuDeva and produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi underneath their banners- Salman Khan Movies, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Saffron Broadcast, and Media Restricted.

Salman Khan has performed the character of ‘Chulbul Pandey’, an inspector at a village close to Madya Pradesh together with the Kannadiga actor Kiccha Sudeep, who’s seen enjoying an antagonist position named “Bali”. Additionally, Arbaaz Khan has seen enjoying the position of Chulbul’s brother Makhan Pandey.

This movie collected 81.61 Cr roughly within the first three days. The movie bought round 126.32 Cr in its first week. Later, on the second weekend, this movie collected round 21.03 Cr web in India.

The movie’s abroad collections for 15 days is 54.2 Cr. Additionally, this movie collected a whopping quantity of 172 Cr gross quantity in India. The occupancy for night and evening reveals of this movie is round 17.91 and 19.61 respectively on day 15.

The movie bought poor collections in areas like Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, and Chandigarh whereas in areas like Kolkata, Surat, Bhopal, and Lucknow Dabangg three bought some first rate numbers.

As already identified, Dabangg three is a prequel of two different elements of which the primary half, Dabangg 1, which launched in 2010 collected round 219 Cr roughly and the second half, Dabangg 2 collected 266 Cr. The director Prabhu Deva and Salman Khan are working once more for the second time after the movie “Wanted” which was launched in 2009. “Needed’ collected round 93 Cr at the moment.

In line with studies, Dabangg three is anticipated to run on single screens until different movies hit the screens like Deepika Padukone starrer ‘chaapak’ which might be launched on 10th January 2020.