January 20, 2020 | three:22pm

Subsequent, he’ll grapple with the authorized system.

A North Carolina dad was arrested for tackling his son’s opponent throughout a highschool wrestling match, authorities mentioned.

Barry Lee Jones, 54, was arrested Saturday on expenses of easy assault and disorderly conduct on the competitors in Kannapolis, information station WGHP reported.

Jones’ son had been going through off in opposition to an athlete from Hickory Ridge Excessive College when the opposite pupil pulled a transfer that the referee deemed unlawful, the report mentioned.

The dad then was filmed charging onto the mat and tackling his son’s opponent to the bottom, the outlet reported. Different mother and father can then be seen dashing to interrupt up the brawl.

The coed wasn’t injured within the incident, police mentioned.

Jones was arrested and booked at Cabarrus County Jail, the place he was ordered held on a $1,000 bond, in accordance with the report.