Dad convicted of incest wins new trial over prosecution, judge’s errors

A prosecutor shouldn’t have requested a father accused of incest about why his daughter might need made up her allegations in opposition to him, Ontario’s prime court docket dominated on Thursday.

On account of the questioning, and the decide’s refusal to cease it, the accused ought to get a brand new trial, the Court docket of Attraction determined.

“The cross-examination of the appellant about the complainant’s motive to lie was improper and prejudicial,” Justice Mary Lou Benotto wrote for the Attraction Court docket.

The daddy, recognized solely as G.H., was convicted in Superior Court docket in January 2017. One among his daughters had alleged in March 2015 that, over a number of years, he had touched her sexually and had intercourse together with her.

At trial in Kingston, Ont., the defence argued the 11-year-old woman had made up her allegations in an effort to have her mom, who was travelling for work, return dwelling.

The daddy, in reply to prosecution questions, denied any wrongdoing and mentioned his daughter was mendacity. The prosecutor pressed G.H. over defence objections to give you a cause his daughter would lie.

Justice Wolfram Tausendfreund, presiding over the trial, allowed the questioning, saying he thought it related to discover what G.H. thought had motivated his daughter to make her allegations. The daddy mentioned it appeared the woman missed her mom and had made up the story to get her to return dwelling.

The Crown in closing heaped scorn on the daddy’s testimony about his daughter’s motivation for mendacity.

On enchantment, G.H. argued the decide was unsuitable to permit the road of questioning.

In quashing the responsible verdict, the Attraction Court docket agreed it was improper to ask an accused to touch upon the credibility of his accusers. One cause, the court docket mentioned, is jury would possibly unfairly view the accused negatively for being unable to offer a compelling cause for why a complainant made the allegations.

“The questions did not concern the relationship between the family members, but rather asked the appellant to offer an explanation for the complainant’s allegations,” Benotto wrote. “The questioning was misleading because the jury could have been left with the impression that he should have had a credible explanation for the allegations.”

Additionally, a key situation at trial was the place the daughter had slept the evening earlier than she made her complaints. One witness had instructed police the complainant began out sleeping together with her, however acquired up within the evening to go sleep in her father’s room.

At trial, the witness mentioned she was confused when she talked to police and distanced herself from her assertion.

G.H. argued on enchantment that the decide had didn’t correctly instruct the jury concerning the inconsistent statements.

In response, the Attraction Court docket mentioned the decide ought to have been clear that the jury couldn’t assume the police assertion was true. His failure to be specific, the court docket mentioned, amounted to a authorized error.

The Attraction Court docket rejected the Crown’s place that no miscarriage of justice had occurred even when the errors had been made, and ordered a brand new trial.