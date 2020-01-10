January 10, 2020 | 9:19am

A Canadian man who misplaced his younger daughter and spouse within the Iran aircraft crash posted a candy tribute to his little woman enjoying the piano.

The clip, reposted on Twitter by Iran Information Wire, options 9-year-old Reera Esmaeilion exhibiting off her musical expertise at a recital.

Reera and her mother Parisa Eghbalian, who lived in Richmond Hill, Ontario, have been among the many 176 individuals killed on the Ukrainian Worldwide Airways flight that US officers imagine was mistakenly shot down by an Iranian missile on Wednesday.

Reera’s father, Hamed Esmaeilion, recalled the heartbreaking telephone name he needed to make to his daughter’s college.

“I usually call when she’s absent, usually she’s not,” he instructed Canada’s CBC Information. “I told them that Reera will be absent forever.”

Esmaeilion and Eghbalian met in faculty in Iran earlier than transferring to Canada in 2010, when Reera was 6 months outdated, the outlet mentioned. The couple shared a dental apply in Aurora.

He mentioned his daughter was additionally a gifted athlete who performed soccer and spoke three languages, English, French and Farsi, on high of maintaining along with her piano classes.

“I had to force her to play piano every day. ‘Reera, you have to play 30 minutes,’” he recalled telling her. “‘No dad, it’s 25 minutes,’ she would respond, because she had Googled that 9-year-olds are supposed to practice for 25 minutes.”

“Very hard to recall all those memories,” the daddy added.

Esmaeilion was headed to Iran to determine his household’s stays.

iran-victim-55

Dr. Parisa Eghbalian and daughter Reera Esmaeilion misplaced their lives within the crash.

iran-victim-58

Dr. Hamed Esmaeilion (left) along with his spouse Dr. Parisa Eghbalian and their daughter Reera Esmaeilion

Passenger plane crashed near Tehran

Rescuers search the particles on the crash web site

A victim of the Ukraine International Airlines crash in Iran, Dr. Parisa Eghbalian poses in an undated family photo

Dr. Parisa Eghbalian (left) along with her husband Dr. Hamed Esmaeilion

Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Search and rescue staff on the web site of the Boeing 737 aircraft crash

