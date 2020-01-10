January 10, 2020 | 9:19am

A Canadian man who misplaced his younger daughter and spouse within the Iran aircraft crash posted a candy tribute to his little woman enjoying the piano.

The clip, reposted on Twitter by Iran Information Wire, options 9-year-old Reera Esmaeilion exhibiting off her musical expertise at a recital.

Reera and her mother Parisa Eghbalian, who lived in Richmond Hill, Ontario, have been among the many 176 individuals killed on the Ukrainian Worldwide Airways flight that US officers imagine was mistakenly shot down by an Iranian missile on Wednesday.

Reera’s father, Hamed Esmaeilion, recalled the heartbreaking telephone name he needed to make to his daughter’s college.

“I usually call when she’s absent, usually she’s not,” he instructed Canada’s CBC Information. “I told them that Reera will be absent forever.”

Esmaeilion and Eghbalian met in faculty in Iran earlier than transferring to Canada in 2010, when Reera was 6 months outdated, the outlet mentioned. The couple shared a dental apply in Aurora.

He mentioned his daughter was additionally a gifted athlete who performed soccer and spoke three languages, English, French and Farsi, on high of maintaining along with her piano classes.

“I had to force her to play piano every day. ‘Reera, you have to play 30 minutes,’” he recalled telling her. “‘No dad, it’s 25 minutes,’ she would respond, because she had Googled that 9-year-olds are supposed to practice for 25 minutes.”

“Very hard to recall all those memories,” the daddy added.

Esmaeilion was headed to Iran to determine his household’s stays.