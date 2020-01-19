Dad of soldier who served alongside Prince Harry tells of his sadness

By David Barrett Dwelling Affairs Correspondent For The Day by day Mail

Revealed: 17:01 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:02 EST, 19 January 2020

The daddy of a tragic soldier who served alongside Prince Harry has voiced his ‘deep sorrow’ on the severing of the royal’s army connections.

Derek Hunt, whose son Nathan was deployed with the duke to Afghanistan and later took his personal life after struggling post-traumatic stress dysfunction, stated many within the Armed Forces had been feeling let down.

Mr Hunt stated: ‘I am disappointed. If he’s giving up his Armed Forces patronages then it’s a bitter blow. And I believe there’s quite a lot of disappointment on the market.

Warrant Officer Nathan Hunt (entrance proper) with Prince Harry (again centre) and different members of their battle group on deployment in Helmand Province in southern Afghanistan in 2008

‘I’ve been taking a look at teams for the army and ex-military on Fb and persons are saying “How can he do it?”. The bulk really feel a bit let down.

‘It feels particularly close to us because we met Prince Harry and he sent a letter of condolence to us. Personally, my wife and I feel deep sorrow over this.’

His son, a soldier who protected Harry on the entrance line in Helmand, was a Warrant Officer class 2 within the Royal Engineers, connected to the Family Cavalry.

He was talked about in media reviews from Afghanistan for saving his comrades by discovering improvised explosive units in 2008. Nathan was simply 39 when he died two years in the past.

Mr Hunt’s view was echoed by Main Normal Patrick Cordingley, who commanded the Desert Rats in the course of the Gulf Warfare in 1991.

Prince Harry working out from the VHR (very excessive readiness) tent to scramble to his Apache helicopter with fellow pilots on the British managed flight-line at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province

‘I’m very unhappy that that is the choice as a result of he was a preferred member of the Armed Forces,’ he stated.

‘Collectively people in the Armed Forces world will feel it’s a disgrace – however I do perceive the explanations behind it.’

Lord West, former First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Employees who additionally served as a Labour safety minister, stated he was upset Harry was stepping again from army roles.

‘The whole situation is extremely sad. It is unfortunate, after his splendid service, that he will now no longer be involved with the military in the UK,’ he stated.

The official assertion launched by Buckingham Palace over the weekend made it clear that Harry could be ‘required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments’.

The duke will retain his involvement as patron of the Invictus Video games Basis, one in all his proudest achievements. However the different military-linked connections will almost certainly be severed together with his position because the Royal Marines’ Captain Normal, the ceremonial head of the Corps.

He was appointed to the position in December 2017 by the Queen, succeeding his grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh who held the place for greater than 64 years. Harry’s appointment as Captain Normal was thought to be a excessive honour – earlier holders had been the Queen’s father King George VI, who held the position for 15 years, and King George V, for 35 years.

The prince can be Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command, and Honorary Air Commandant of Royal Air Drive Honington, in Suffolk.

Retired Colonel Tim Collins, who’s finest identified for his inspirational eve-of-war speech to his males within the 1st Battalion, Royal Irish Regiment, in 2003, stated Harry’s transfer was ‘regrettable’ however inevitable. ‘I think he has to give it up because it goes with the territory. While it’s regrettable, it’s his alternative and there’s no different.

‘His happiness comes before anything else. He’s a non-public particular person and that needs to be revered,’ Col Collins stated.

Main Charles Heyman, defence analyst and former editor of Jane’s World Armies, stated he didn’t suppose Harry’s departure would have an effect on his standing among the many ex-military.

‘He’s going to lose his ceremonial titles with three completely different organisations however I don’t suppose that issues very a lot,’ he stated. ‘They will find another royal to slot in.’