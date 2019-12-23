Dad says wrestling coaches beat his son up

Authorities are investigating studies of battery in opposition to two Riverside County highschool wrestling coaches after a mother or father mentioned they beat his son up as a result of he wouldn’t identify classmates who had been concerned in a battle.

Mike Gonzalez, whose son is a freshman at Eleanor Roosevelt Excessive Faculty in Eastvale, mentioned the encounter started Nov. 20 after the teenager witnessed an altercation, in line with reporting by the Mercury Information. The boy refused to inform to his assistant coach — recognized by the newspaper as Stephanie Cataline — the names of the scholars who had been concerned.

Gonzalez mentioned Cataline grabbed his son by the ear, pinched his chest and demanded he apologize for being disrespectful.

The following day, Gonzalez mentioned, he stored his son out of wrestling apply. When the boy returned, the assistant coaches used wrestling apply to get again at him, Gonzalez informed the information outlet.

The daddy mentioned that one other assistant coach — Nikko Cataline, Stephanie Cataline’s son — lined his son’s nostril and mouth and punched him. Mom and son then watched whereas the boy’s teammates “went harder than any normal match,” Gonzalez mentioned.

“My son’s been wrestling his whole life, but they literally beat the crap out of him that day,” he mentioned.

Head coach Mike Cataline, who’s Nikko Cataline’s father, additionally taunted his son, Gonzalez mentioned, sarcastically asking “What happened?” after apply.

The 2 assistant coaches at the moment are on go away whereas the Corona-Norco Unified Faculty District investigates, the newspaper reported.

Sheriff’s officers obtained a report concerning the incident Dec. 7, in line with Deputy Robyn Flores, a spokeswoman for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Division.

Though no arrests have been made, investigators are trying into the allegations and can submit the case to the Riverside County district legal professional’s workplace for overview, Flores mentioned. Potential fees embrace battery and youngster endangerment.

Flores mentioned the investigation is ongoing and he or she couldn’t launch extra data. Officers with the Corona-Norco Unified Faculty District couldn’t instantly be reached for remark Monday as faculties are closed for winter break.