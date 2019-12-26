Dad shares hilarious video showing Christmas dinner Yorkshires going up in flames in the oven

By Hayley Richardson For Mailonline

Printed: 06:56 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 07:05 EST, 26 December 2019

A British household have been compelled to go with out their Yorkshire Puddings on Christmas Day after they went up in flames within the oven.

The disastrous second was caught on digicam by James Therapeutic, who shared it on Twitter yesterday.

The amusing clip confirmed the household open their oven door to find a mini inferno on the highest shelf.

As the person filming – presumably James – cries ‘There is a hearth!’, a involved lady within the background may be heard saying: ‘No significantly, I do not know tips on how to get it out!’

Leaping to the rescue, the person grabs an oven glove earlier than assessing the duty earlier than him, quipping: ‘Oh s***’ as he realises eradicating the tray might not be as simple as he first thought.

He then calls to a different member of the family to open the again door earlier than he heroically grabs the nook of the tray.

The person then triumphantly carries the six blackened, smouldering puddings exterior and drops the flaming tray, lined with tin foil, to the bottom.

Laughing, he exclaims: ‘Leanne’s burnt the Yorkshire Puddings!’

The smoke alarm kicks off because the digicam pans to a lady stood within the doorway – presumably Leanne – who waves her arms round to clear the room of fumes.

James posted the video to Twitter with the caption: ‘Yorkshires are f*****’ adopted by the hashtag ‘#ChristmasDisaster’.

Given the very fact the Yorkshire Puddings caught hearth on the highest shelf, it is seemingly it was all the way down to the cooker being set to grill as a substitute of fan oven.

It is lengthy been debated whether or not Yorkshire Puddings belong on a Christmas dinner plate.

In line with analysis carried out by Aunt Bessies, an awesome 82 per cent of the nation is in help of serving them alongside the standard turkey, stuffing, roasties, veg and gravy.