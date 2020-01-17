Dakar Rally car with F1 legend Fernando Alonso at the wheel flips TWICE as it hits a sand dune

By James Gant For Mailonline

That is the unbelievable second a rally driver flips his automobile twice however manages to proceed with nothing worse than a damaged windscreen.

F1 legend Fernando Alonso crashed with Marc Coma on a sand dune throughout the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally.

Footage reveals their Toyota Hilux race alongside the sand earlier than crusing over a dune at an angle and rolling down the opposite aspect.

The automobile involves a cease on the backside of the hill in a cloud of mud and onlookers dash over to ensure the racers are okay.

It comes after Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves died after a crash within the seventh stage of the bike race in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Alonso and Coma’s accident on Wednesday broken the automobile, however they are often seen rushing off in the direction of the top of the video.

The incident set the pair again an hour and eight minutes, however they accomplished the stage with suspension injury and no windscreen.

Forward of Wednesday’s stage, Alonso and Coma have been in tenth place, three hours and 17 minutes behind chief Carlos Sainz.

Two-time world champion Alonso retired from System One in 2018 and has since undertaken numerous challenges in motorsport.

Goncalves, 40, fell off his bike and died after 170miles of the particular stage from Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir.

He was the primary competitor to die within the gruelling endurance occasion since Polish motorbike rider Michal Hernik in Argentina in 2015.

