Dale Steyn Feels His Experience Can Be Crucial For South Africa In T20 WC

Veteran South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has reiterated his need to characteristic on this 12 months’s T20 World Cup, feeling his expertise of 15 years in worldwide cricket can turn out to be useful to steer the Proteas quicks in Australia. Steyn will make a long-awaited return to worldwide cricket subsequent month the place he’s set to be part of the Proteas restricted overs squad in opposition to England the place the 2 groups will characteristic in three T20Is and as many ODIs between February four and 16.

“I know I’ll be part of (the T20 series against England), that was the last conversation I’ve had,” Steyn informed cricket.com.au after Melbourne Stars’ three-wicket win over Sydney Thunder within the ongoing version of the Massive Bash League. “I get a nice two-week break, then straight into it again.”

“I’ll be around for the ODIs – to be honest, I don’t know how much I’ll play (in the ODIs) … I’ll be there for that and then definitely the T20s,” he added.

Dale Steyn has had fixed run-ins with accidents over the previous few years, particularly after a career-threatening shoulder harm throughout South Africa’s tour of Australia in November 2016. Since then, he has featured in simply eight Checks, 9 ODIs and two T20Is.

The 36-year-old is gathering match follow with one eye on the T20 World Cup, scheduled to start in October.

“That (T20 World Cup) is very much on my agenda,” Steyn, who retired from Check cricket final 12 months, stated. “I’m starting to enjoy my cricket a lot more now, I think four overs is a lot easier on the body than the Test matches are.”

The best-arm pacer, who has featured in 5 World T20s, feels the expertise earned over 15 years of worldwide cricket will present the best serving to hand to the subsequent era of Proteas quicks.

“I think it’s important to have that (experienced) figure around in the dressing room. KG (Kagiso Rabada) is very young – to lead the attack at 24, and the next bowlers to come in are all younger than him, I think he needs somebody that’s there that is experienced, to look around and he knows he’s not the only one there.”

“So I’m putting my hand up for that and then I’ll wait and see how selections go. After the Mzansi Super League that we played, there were a lot of players that came out – some fantastic bowlers,” he added.