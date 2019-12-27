December 26, 2019 | 9:25pm

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger testifies at her homicide trial on Sept. 27. AP

DALLAS — A federal decide has dominated the town of Dallas shouldn’t be answerable for an off-duty police officer fatally taking pictures a person in his personal condo final yr.

On Monday, US District Choose Barbara Lynn dismissed the town from civil lawsuit that the household of Botham Jean introduced after the 26-year-old was killed by Amber Guyger.

The ruling leaves the 31-year-old former officer as the only real defendant within the swimsuit, which argues she used extreme pressure and that higher police coaching may have prevented Jean’s loss of life. It makes a big monetary settlement unlikely.

In her transient ruling, Lynn wrote that she was upholding a Justice of the Peace decide’s choice and dismissing the town as a result of the swimsuit failed “to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”

Botham Jean’s mom, Allison Jean, speaks at Amber Guyger’s sentencing in October. AP

Guyger was discovered responsible of homicide for Jean’s loss of life and sentenced to a decade in jail in October. She testified at trial that she mistook Jean’s condo for her personal on the ground under and thought he was an intruder.

Jean, an accountant from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia, had been consuming a bowl of ice cream when Guyger entered his residence and shot him.

His loss of life drew nationwide consideration for its uncommon circumstances and as one among a number of outstanding killings of black males by white law enforcement officials.

A lawyer for Jean’s household didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark Thursday.