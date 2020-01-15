Dallas Stars “cheat” on faceoffs, Avalanche coach says

The Dallas Stars’ prime forwards are cheaters, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar stated.

“They’ve got veteran centermen in (Joe) Pavelski, (Jamie) Benn, (Tyler) Seguin and they cheat. They cheat on the faceoffs,” Bednar stated Wednesday, the day after Dallas used a questionable faceoff to beat the Avs Three-2 in time beyond regulation on the Pepsi Middle.

To be truthful, Bednar insinuated that every one NHL groups, together with his, attempt to push the principles to win faceoffs.

“They’re doing a better job of cheating on it than we are,” Bednar stated. “We don’t feel like the linesmen we’re doing a good enough job (Tuesday), sort of holding (the respective teams) accountable to make it a level playing field on the faceoffs.”

The sport’s closing draw Tuesday between Pavelski and the Avs’ Gabe Landeskog instantly led to the game-winning objective by Stars defenseman Esa Lindell. In Dallas’ offensive zone, Pavelski received the puck again to Lindell, who skated in and wristed it previous Philipp Grubauer to finish a regular-season sweep (Four-Zero) of Colorado.

The Stars pulled off their league-leading eighth comeback of the season when trailing after two intervals! You do not wish to miss these highlights from final night time in Colorado. #DALvsCOL | #GoStars pic.twitter.com/0TOQymUDqg — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 15, 2020

Landeskog was livid at himself and younger linesman Brandon Gawryletz after the sport. Replays confirmed Pavelski hooked Landeskog’s stick on the dot earlier than Gawryletz dropped the puck. The rule states the faceoff man within the defensive zone (Landeskog) is to place his stick on the ice first, after which the attacking man (Pavelski), with the sticks parallel to one another till the puck is dropped.

“First and foremost, at that point in the game, overtime, every faceoff’s important. I take responsibility,” Landeskog stated Wednesday. “I should have just lifted my stick and backed out of there and reset. The reality is, it was just a bad drop from start to finish. I’m down in the D-zone first and he (puts) his stick under my heel and the linesman isn’t even looking — the linesman drops the puck without looking and obviously doesn’t see his mistake.”

Gawryletz, 36, made his NHL debut in October 2015.

“Frustrating. I’ll take some blame — I should have just backed out of there,” Landeskog stated. “But the linesman has the responsibility of making sure it’s done the right way, especially at that key time. Yeah, I was really (upset) after the game.”

Bednar stated the faceoff controversy with the Stars started Dec. 28 in Dallas, the place the Avs misplaced Three-2 in a shootout.

“We got eaten up on the faceoffs a little bit in the (previous) Dallas game,” he stated. “I guess we have to learn how to cheat better.”

The Avs’ rivalry with the Stars turned heated early within the third interval Tuesday when Benn accused Matt Calvert of embellishment after Benn was issued an interference minor off a faceoff. Benn cross-checked Calvert on his method to the penalty field, and after Benn was launched, Calvert tried to combat the Stars’ captain, who declined and raced to hitch the play within the offensive zone.

Of an ensuing faceoff, the 2 did combat. “I’ve never had a diving penalty in my career. I get can-opened and he decides to cross-check and skate away. Whatever,” Calvert stated Wednesday. “If he needs to confront me, confront me. After which I am going at him off the draw and he type of stares at me. A variety of guys wish to sneak within the first punch, surprising, in order that’s what I’m considering.

“So I drop one glove, not sure of what he’s doing, and he just skates away. I go after him in the scrum again. And then he’s looking at me again off the draw, and I think I hear him say, ‘You want to do this?’ So we (fought).”

Footnotes. The Avs had a full apply Wednesday and resume their five-game homestand Thursday in opposition to the San Jose Sharks. Ahead Joonas Donskoi, a former Shark, is anticipated to overlook his third recreation with a concussion. However Donskoi practiced with the Avs on Wednesday and will return Saturday in opposition to St. Louis. Colorado completes its homestand Monday in opposition to Detroit earlier than starting an 11-day break between video games.