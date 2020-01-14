Dallas Stars reflect on Jim Montgomery’s firing, entrance into alcohol treatment: “Good for him that he’s getting the help he needs”

Jason Dickinson had but to earn a constant position for the Dallas Stars till coach Jim Montgomery took over in 2018. Lower than two seasons later, Dickinson felt as shocked as everybody else to find the group had fired Montgomery.

“I wasn’t fully aware of the situation and just the gravity of it,” Dickinson informed The Denver Put up on Tuesday morning at The Pepsi Middle previous to recreation time between the Stars and Avalanche.

Montgomery, coach of DU’s 2017 NCAA championship hockey group, was dismissed with trigger from the Stars on Dec. 10 for “unprofessional conduct” — with no additional clarification from Stars possession. Montgomery later informed The Dallas Morning Information that his firing was the “appropriate call” and introduced that he entered an inpatient residential program for alcohol abuse.

“It’s good for him that he’s getting the help he needs,” Dickinson stated. “For me, personally, he was an excellent assist in my success final 12 months and getting me to a degree of being a daily within the lineup and discovering my recreation. I respect him as a coach and admire every thing that he did for me.

“I hope he’s able to continue (coaching) somewhere in some facet because I know he can help a lot of young players. He’s got a great mind for the game. Hopefully, he can get himself to where he needs to be to live a happy life.”

An sudden management change didn’t ship the Stars off target. Dallas is 9-Four-1 since turning to interim coach Rick Bowness. Coming into Tuesday night time, the Stars sit one level forward of Colorado (56-55) for second place within the Central Division.

“That’s just a testament to the maturity of this group,” Dickinson stated. “It’s not something that fazes us because our (remaining) coaching staff has been great.”

Footnotes. Injured Avalanche ahead Joonas Donskoi (concussion) participated in an non-compulsory skate Tuesday morning with the group in a pink no-contact jersey. “(Donskoi) took some contact after practice,” coach Jared Bednar stated. “If that goes well, we could see him doing his tests and trying to get cleared for full practice tomorrow.” … Avs goalie Philipp Grubauer (12-10-Three) will get the beginning in internet Tuesday night time towards the Stars.