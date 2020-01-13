“Damaging Property? Our Governments Shot Them Like Dogs”: BJP Leader

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh known as for figuring out these “sabotaging the interests” of Hindu Bengalis.

New Delhi:

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh controversially mentioned on Sunday that these concerned in damaging public property needs to be “shot” like they had been, based on him, in BJP-ruled states.

Addressing a public assembly in West Bengal’s Nadia district, Dilip Ghosh criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “for not opening fire and ordering lathi-charge” on these destroying railway property and public transport throughout the anti-Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) protests within the state in December final yr.

“Who do they think the public property that they are destroying belongs to? Their father? Public property belongs to the taxpayers… You will come here, eat our food, stay here and damage public property. Is it your zamindari? We will bash you with lathis, shoot you and put you in jail,” Mr Ghosh mentioned, based on information company ANI.

“Didi’s (Mamata Banerjee) police didn’t take action against the people who destroyed public properties as they are her voters. Our governments in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka have shot these people like dogs,” mentioned the BJP chief, including that they did the “right thing”.

Mr Ghosh additionally known as for figuring out these “sabotaging the interests” of Hindu Bengalis as he claimed that there are two crore “Muslim infiltrators” within the nation. “One crore alone is in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee is trying to protect them,” he claimed.

The BJP MP was attending an occasion in assist of the Citizenship (Modification) Act, which makes faith a standards for citizenship for the primary time.