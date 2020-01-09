Dame Kelly Holmes chases rogue builder for cash after he scammed Olympic gold medallist and others

Dame Kelly Holmes is chasing a rogue builder after he scammed her and different property homeowners, together with a mother-of-one he owes £70,000 over unfinished work.

Shameless conman Chris Hook, 46, even used a photograph of himself and the gold medal successful Olympian to attempt to lure purchasers regardless of failing to complete work on her residence.

Prospects and different tradesmen alike have been left making an attempt to get better large quantities of cash – one needed to write off 1000’s of kilos of debt when Hook stopped paying him again.

The Kent builder has traded underneath a number of enterprise names together with Trigon Property Care, Aylesford Properties and Mixed Electrical and Safety Tasks.

Former clients imagine he modifies the names of his corporations to keep away from paying folks again.

Dame Kelly Holmes paid Mr Hook to work on her residence in Hildenborough, Kent, however the lengthy distance runner and health fanatic was left empty-handed when he failed to complete the job, reported by Kent On-line.

She stated: ‘I’ve had points with Chris Hook previously and did lose some cash though I realise it’s no means close to what others have misplaced.

‘My primary concern is he ought to be stopped from with the ability to shut one firm and begin one other as he has taken folks’s hard-earned cash in good religion and ought to be named as a rogue dealer.’

One other of his disgruntled clients, Shelley Weeks, took to Fb to warn folks to not use his providers.

After her husband died of leukaemia in 2013, the 43-year-old used cash left to her from his pension to pay for the works.

Mr Hook owes the mother-of-one greater than £70,000 after he began work at her residence in 2018 however by no means completed.

As a substitute of the deliberate single-storey extension, she has been left with a small wall and little or no room within the backyard for her eight-year-old son Olly to play in.

Since taking to social media in November, she has acquired messages from folks telling related tales.

Grandparents Cheryl and Peter Saville additionally acquired in contact with Mrs Weeks after they learn her story.

They too have been proven photos of him and Dame Kelly, and work he had accomplished for her.

The couple say they have been charmed by the pleasant facade of Hook however have been left with sleepless nights, 1000’s of kilos down, and say they have been even threatened since they handed money over in August 2018.

Mrs Saville, 67, stated: ‘I do not know the way he sleeps at evening, always doing this to trusting folks.’

He was as a result of begin on a brand new conservatory in September 2018 however he referred to as on the day to say his mom was sick and in hospital.

She added: ‘I stated to him that is okay this stuff occur, then a number of days earlier than the following job we rang to examine if the whole lot was okay, he stated his daughter was unwell, I believed ‘right here we go’.

Shelley Weeks and son Olly subsequent to constructing work not accomplished by their builder Chris Hook

‘Then he supplied to do it simply earlier than Christmas, I informed him to place it off till January, he knew I had all my kids and grandchildren round over the vacations.

‘Once we referred to as in January he requested us to place it off for one more month.’

The couple, their 5 kids and 9 grandchildren are at a loss on what to do.

She stated: ‘We’re simply unusual folks, we do not wish to spend good cash after unhealthy making an attempt to get it again.’

‘You hear about this stuff and assume you’d by no means fall for it however we did.’

Mrs Saville claims when her 70-year-old husband confronted Hook, he threatened to ship his son-in-law after the couple.

Carl Buck was left 1000’s of kilos out of pocket eight years in the past when he helped out Hook with a flat refurbishment in London and rewired and replumbed his home.

The 46-year-old, who owns Communication, Energy and Safety Restricted, lower ties together with his former buddy after he didn’t pay him again for the work.

To try to retrieve the cash, he paid debt collectors to get better the £30,000 he was owed.

Grandparents Cheryl and Peter Saville have been left with sleepless nights, 1000’s of kilos down, and say they have been even threatened since they handed money over in August 2018

Hook started to pay it again in month-to-month £1,000 instalments, however after eight months the funds stopped, and Carl was compelled to put in writing off the debt.

The subcontractor stated: ‘Our accountant stated we might be spending good cash on unhealthy debt. He provides our business a nasty identify. We’ve got been going since 2005 and we’ve got by no means accomplished this.’

The daddy-of-one and his spouse needed to promote their residence and use the fairness to pay different tradesmen he had contracted to work for Mr Hook.

He stated: ‘He practically despatched us down. He has acquired no morals. I’ve realized there are not any mates in enterprise and to examine your mates earlier than you’re employed for them..’

Mr Buck has now lower all ties with the builder and refuses to work with any corporations that affiliate with him.

He added: ‘It’s the solely means you possibly can ship a message about him.’

One other aged couple have been left with out entry to their entrance door for greater than a yr after work on their entrance porch was by no means completed.

Stephen Bennett’s mom and father-in-law, who’re each of their 80s and don’t want to be named, paid Mr Hook greater than £10,000 to construct a entrance porch and downstairs bathroom at their residence in Strood in January 2018.

Work started in July that yr however the builder typically would not present up when organized and would inform the couple that one in every of his members of the family was sick.

Mr Bennett, 31, stated: ‘There have been all the time delays and issues getting in the way in which of labor getting began. He always gave excuses.’

His mother-in-law, who has restricted mobility, and her husband, have been compelled to exit their residence from the again door for greater than a yr as a result of Hook left a foot of brick wall exterior the place he had began work and did not end the estimated £13,000 mission.

Hook has not been involved with them since they final noticed him in summer season.

The grandparents needed to pay an additional £four,000 for the porch to be fastened and for work on their bathroom to be completed.

To pay for the work, which was organised by their son-in-law, that they had to make use of the cash that they had been saving as much as purchase a brand new automobile.

The brand new contractors started working at their residence simply earlier than Christmas and estimate it ought to be accomplished by the tip of January.

Mr Bennett realised his household may need been scammed when he heard about Shelley Week’s expertise detailing her expertise with the tradesman.

Buying and selling Requirements has been contacted for remark.

Mr Hook declined to remark when contacted by Kent On-line. MailOnline has additionally contacted Mr Hook for remark.