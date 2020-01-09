Damian Priest On WWE Changing His In-Ring Style

WWE signed Damien Priest and the previous Punishment Martinez was quickly given a model new id. That is one thing that helped him initially, however it’s going to additionally proceed to profit him for years to return.

Now Damian Priest is studying from the nice minds WWE employs on the Efficiency Heart to assist so many Superstars develop. Whereas talking to The Sporting Information, Priest mentioned he’s grateful to work with individuals like Triple H and Shawn Michaels who he grew up watching within the ring. By means of their tutelage Damian Priest was in a position to unlock a brand new model of himself.

“My in-ring work, in general, and concept of this business has completely changed. This is my 16th year and I feel like I’ve learned more in the past year than I have in the first 15 because, obviously, with the brains of those two guys, it’s invaluable the amount of knowledge they have and not necessarily wanting to change you, just making what you do better which is the main philosophy that I learned there which is really cool.” “It’s been amazing and just the idea that I used to watch these guys on TV on a weekly basis and now, I’m texting and messaging them and picking their brains any time I want. It’s insane.”

Damian Priest has many extra wars to go in WWE NXT earlier than his time is up. He won’t win all of them, however he’s additionally getting a greater understanding of all the pieces that contains a high Famous person within the course of.