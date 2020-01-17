Damon Lindelof doesn’t want a second season of Watchmen

It’s unhealthy information for followers of Watchmen because it seems to be just like the acclaimed HBO comedian e book collection is not going to be returning for a second run – no less than not with its present showrunner.

Talking to USA Right this moment, Showrunner Damon Lindelof has mentioned that he has no intention of constructing a second season of the collection, a sequel to the graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons.

And though he claimed that he wouldn’t have a difficulty with HBO going forward with a second season with out his involvement, HBO programming chief has mentioned that it could be troublesome persevering with the present in Lindelof’s absence.

Casey Bloys mentioned, “It’s actually in Damon’s occupied with what he desires to do. If there’s an concept that excited him about one other season, one other instalment, perhaps like a Fargo, True Detective [anthology-type] tackle it, or if he desires to do one thing totally different altogether.

“We’re very proud of Watchmen, but what I’m most interested in [is] what Damon wants to do.”

And he added, “It would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in some way.”

Watchmen aired on HBO, and on Sky Atlantic within the UK, in direction of the top of 2019. The collection finale broke HBO’s all time rankings report, with 1.6 million tuning in to observe because the present went out.

Watchmen is offered to stream on NOW TV.