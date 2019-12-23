Dan Osborne ‘made furious calls and left nasty messages to Natalie Nunn’ after her threesome claims

Dan Osborne reportedly made ‘livid’ calls to Natalie Nunn after she alleged that she had a threesome with him and Chloe Ayling in a current interview.

Following rumours of a fling, Natalie, 34, made the stunning claims that she and Chloe, 22, had a fling with Dan, 28, after all of them took half in Movie star Massive Brother.

An insider advised The Solar that Dan, who’s married to actress Jacqueline Jossa, responded to her interview by leaving her a collection of ‘nasty messages’.

Not completely satisfied: Dan Osborne, 28, reportedly made ‘livid’ calls to Natalie Nunn, 34, after she alleged that she had a threesome with him and Chloe Ayling, 22, in a current interview

A supply stated: ‘Dan known as Natalie and began sending her nasty messages saying she had ruined his day by talking concerning the romp.

‘Dan had advised Jacqueline he’d accomplished nothing mistaken, so to see this completely blindsided everybody round her.’

In line with the publication, Jacqueline has been holding Dan to account following Natalie’s allegations.

The supply added: ‘Her buddies have had sufficient of her having to face embarrassing incidents like this.’

Dan had beforehand denied having a threesome with Natalie and Chloe following their time on the truth collection.

MailOnline has contacted a consultant of Dan for remark.

Jacqueline appeared to throw shade at Natalie on Sunday, moments after she publicly claimed to have had a threesome together with her husband.

The EastEnders star appeared to answer the dishonest allegations in a dismissive method when she took to Instagram after the story was revealed.

The mother-of-two shared a shot of herself trying glamorous as she posed inside a automobile, alongside the easy caption ‘Okay’ – usually used as a nonchalant model of OK.

Nonetheless, the current I am A Movie star… Get Me Out Of Right here! victor appeared to have one thing of a change of coronary heart moments later, as she quickly deleted the snap.

Nonetheless, she did take to her Instagram Tales to repost a loved-up image of herself with former TOWIE star Dan, alongside the defiant caption: ‘Household.’

Shade? Jacqueline Jossa posted, and shortly deleted, a selfie with an apparently dismissive caption, following allegations her husband Dan had participated in a threesome

Defiant: The I am A Movie star champ reposted a snapshot of herself with Dan following Natalie’s claims

Taken of their automobile, the couple’s cute daughter Ella could possibly be seen poking her head between her mother and father to stare on the digicam.

Alongside unique the snap, Jacqueline wrote: ‘Can you notice Ella?’ whereas Dan wrote within the feedback: ‘❤️ You’.

The collection of posts come as Natalie, married to American soccer participant Jacob Payne, insisted Dan bedded her following a wild evening in central London final September, simply 15-months after exchanging vows with Jacqueline.

Chatting with The Solar, Natalie claims he has since begged her to stay silent concerning the fling after Chloe made the allegations whereas Jacqueline was in Australia for the newest collection of I’m A Movie star… Get Me Out Of Right here!.

Denied: Dan has repeatedly denied claims of a threesome with American actuality star Natalie and British mannequin Chloe Ayling, centre. Pictured on the evening of their alleged tryst

She stated: ‘I had intercourse with Dan in my lodge room. Chloe’s story was true. I used to be drunk and it was an enormous mistake however it occurred. As quickly as Chloe’s story broke… Dan started messaging me. He was saying, “deny it, deny it, deny it,” however I advised him I couldn’t lie. I selected to say nothing till now. I wish to communicate the reality.’

In line with Natalie, they made their method again to her lodge suite following an alcohol-fuelled dinner to have a good time the conclusion of Movie star Massive Brother, gained that 12 months by cleaning soap star Ryan Thomas.

The Californian magnificence claims that she and Chloe had been joined within the lodge suite by two males, certainly one of whom was Dan, who allegedly had intercourse with Natalie and carried out a intercourse act on Chloe.

Nonetheless, Natalie has been greatly surprised by Dan’s persistent denials over the tryst, and was much more perplexed when he subsequently issued a public apology to his ‘stunning’ spouse Jacqueline previous ‘errors’ whereas not addressing the threesome.

Love: Earlier on Sunday, Dan and his different half Jacqueline appeared each inch the completely satisfied couple as they posed for a candy snap with daughter Ella, 4, within the background

Romance: Dan expressed his love for Jacqueline with a candy remark beneath the snap

Natalie stated of Dan: He’s been caught up in so many scandals now. And there he’s attempting to wriggle his method out and lie about not having intercourse with me. However he did. I made a mistake and I’m proudly owning it as a result of I’ve been known as a home-wrecker.

‘Chloe has been known as a liar. I’m not a home-wrecker, I made a mistake and I’m really sorry. Chloe will not be a liar, what she stated is true. Dan is the liar. And he’s wrecking his own residence.’

When contacted by MailOnline, a consultant for Jacqueline shot down additional claims within the interview that the actress pulled out of assembly with Natalie.

‘Jacqueline has not requested to fulfill anybody nor had she agreed to fulfill anybody, the spokesperson advised MailOnline. ‘She has no need to fulfill anybody. She didn’t pull out of a gathering with 2 hours discover. That may be a fabrication.’

Birthday boy: Dan celebrated his son Teddy’s birthday with a fun-filled get together on Saturday, attended by associates and Teddy’s half-sisters Ella and 17-month-old Mia

Dan and Jacqueline are mother and father to daughters Ella, 4, and Mia, one, whereas Dan is father to Teddy, six, from a earlier relationship.

Dan not too long ago put his woes behind him as he celebrated Teddy’s sixth birthday on Saturday, with a fun-filled get together attended by associates and Teddy’s half-sisters.

The previous TOWIE hunk took to Instagram to share a slew of photographs from the celebrations which noticed Dan dote the fortunate teenager.

Captioning the snaps, Dan shared a heartfelt message to his eldest youngster, wherein he revealed simply how a lot he means to him.

Celebration time: The previous TOWIE hunk took to Instagram to share a slew of photographs from the celebrations, with one image seeing Teddy sweetly posing along with his sisters

Touching: Captioning the pictures, Dan shared a heartfelt message to his eldest youngster, wherein he revealed simply how a lot he means to him

He wrote: ‘My not so little man. I cannot consider you might be 6 at the moment! The BIGGEST completely satisfied birthday to my greatest good friend, my boy, the perfect son I might EVER have wished for, the BEST massive brother to his little sisters ❤️

‘I’m so unbelievably pleased with you dude, cannot put into phrases how a lot I really like you Ted ❤️ thanks to everybody that got here to his get together final evening, he cherished it!

‘On the way in which residence he stated to me “dad, we always have the best time together don’t we” we positive do good-looking and I’ll keep as younger and enjoyable as I can, for so long as I can.’

Photos from the occasion noticed birthday boy Teddy posing along with his sisters, with little Mia clearly doting on her massive brother.

One other snap confirmed Teddy’s wrestling-style birthday cake, which got here full with a determine of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and a trophy.

Sibling love: Photos from the occasion noticed birthday boy Teddy posing along with his sisters, with little Mia clearly doting on her massive brother

Wow: Whereas one other snap confirmed Teddy’s wrestling-style birthday cake, which got here full with a determine of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and a trophy

With an additional picture seeing the teenager then devouring the cake. Youngsters on the get together had been handled to a enjoyable disco-themed bouncy fort.

Whereas additional leisure noticed the kids enjoying with an inflatable goal sport full with Nerf weapons.

Jacqueline was additionally in attendance, with the I am A Movie star winner importing a selfie as she loved the get together.

The celebrations got here days after Dan stated sorry to his spouse and her household, following hypothesis that he cheated on her.

Demolished: With an additional picture seeing the teenager then devouring the cake

Leap round: Youngsters on the get together had been handled to a enjoyable disco-themed bouncy fort

The ex actuality star took to Instagram to confess that he has ‘made errors that just about value me my household’ however that he and Jacqueline are ‘stronger than ever’.

The assertion was posted days after his spouse Jacqueline was topped queen of the jungle on I am A Movie star… Get Me Out Of Right here!

It learn: ‘So after weeks, months and years of fixed articles & rumours, some true, some very unfaithful I wish to publicly say I do know I’ve made errors.

‘All of us do as people, however I’ve made some which have virtually value me my household.

‘I’ve severely discovered from these massively, so I wish to publicly apologise to my stunning spouse and my household for the errors I’ve made.

Enjoyable occasions: Whereas additional leisure noticed the kids enjoying with an inflatable goal sport full with Nerf weapons

Trying good: Jacqueline was additionally in attendance, with the I am A Movie star winner importing a selfie as she loved the get together

‘I’m the luckiest man on the earth to have what I’ve with Jacqueline and my three unimaginable kids and I’ll spend the remainder of my life being the perfect husband and pa that I might be.

‘Jac, myself and our households are excited for the long run, one full of love and happiness collectively.

‘We really respect everybody that has supported us as a pair, we’re ending this 12 months stronger than ever.’

He is sorry: The celebrations got here days after Dan stated sorry to his spouse and her household, following hypothesis that he cheated on her

Errors had been made: The assertion was posted days after his spouse Jacqueline was topped queen of the jungle on I am A Movie star… Get Me Out Of Right here! (pictured after her win in December)

The publish was uploaded simply hours after Jacqueline addressed how issues are with Dan on Monday’s version of Lorraine, saying her husband has ‘accomplished mistaken’ however that she desires to ‘restart their relationship’.

Not holding again, she stated: ‘The factor is, it’s actually humorous as a result of we have been going via it for 2 years – this isn’t new for me.

‘It bought introduced up once more due to Myles however on the identical time, I used to be glad it made me give it some thought, I did not have a selection however to consider it… however it helped me.

‘I wish to hit the restart button, it’s been two years of me giving him hell, he is aware of he’s accomplished mistaken, there’s a lot of stuff that’s not true that I can’t speak about for authorized causes, however we’re OK.’

‘He is aware of he is accomplished mistaken’: Jacqueline addressed infidelity claims about Dan on Lorraine on Monday as she admitted she’s ‘given him hell for 2 years however desires to restart their relationship’