Dan Osborne’s CBB co-star Natalie Nunn claims they DID have a boozy threesome with Chloe Ayling

Former Celeb Massive Brother star Natalie Nunn claims she DID sleep with married Dan Osborne in her London resort room following a boozy evening out in 2018.

Former TOWIE star Dan, 28, has repeatedly denied claims of a threesome with US TV character Natalie, 34, and British mannequin Chloe Ayling, 22, after assembly each whereas showing on the Channel 5 actuality present.

However Natalie, herself married to American soccer participant Jacob Payne, insists he bedded her following a wild evening in central London final September, simply 15-months after exchanging vows with actress Jacqueline Jossa, 27.

Talking to The Solar, Natalie claims he has since begged her to stay silent in regards to the fling after Chloe made the allegations whereas Jacqueline was in Australia for the most recent collection of I’m A Celeb… Get Me Out Of Right here!.

She mentioned: ‘I had intercourse with Dan in my resort room. Chloe’s story was true. I used to be drunk and it was an enormous mistake but it surely occurred. As quickly as Chloe’s story broke… Dan started messaging me. He was saying, “deny it, deny it, deny it,” however I informed him I couldn’t lie. I selected to say nothing till now. I need to converse the reality.’

In accordance with Natalie, they made their approach again to her resort suite following an alcohol-fuelled dinner to have fun the conclusion of Celeb Massive Brother, received that 12 months by cleaning soap star Ryan Thomas.

The Californian magnificence claims that she and Chloe had been joined within the resort suite by two males, one in all whom was Dan, who allegedly had intercourse with Natalie and carried out a intercourse act on Chloe.

Nevertheless, Natalie has been stunned by Dan’s persistent denials over the tryst, and was much more perplexed when he subsequently issued a public apology to his ‘lovely’ spouse Jacqueline previous ‘errors’ whereas not addressing the threesome.

Natalie mentioned of Dan: He’s been caught up in so many scandals now. And there he’s attempting to wriggle his approach out and lie about not having intercourse with me. However he did. I made a mistake and I’m proudly owning it as a result of I’ve been referred to as a home-wrecker.

‘Chloe has been referred to as a liar. I’m not a home-wrecker, I made a mistake and I’m really sorry. Chloe is just not a liar, what she mentioned is true. Dan is the liar. And he’s wrecking his own residence.’

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Jacqueline and Dan for remark.

Natalie, who flew from the US to London along with her husband final week in mild of the allegations, appeared to hit out on the couple in a Twitter rant on Tuesday.

An enraged Natalie penned: ‘I’ve actually drained onerous to maintain all this not public however dont attempt to hold it going by means of the media…

‘I requested for a sit down I requested for a personal head to head discuss and even got here there to the UK! Now its what am I doing in London and now that I am dwelling its lets discuss.’ [sic]

In one other tweet she claimed her husband Jacob had joined her in London for the assembly regardless of ‘the state we had been in’.

She wrote: ‘This was suppose to be grown adults… Two folks with lovely households having a sit down and speaking!

‘Buttttttttt once more I did my half got here as I mentioned I’d a girl of my phrase and even go my husband to do the identical within the state that we had been in!’ [sic]

Final Monday, Dan apologised to his spouse and her household, following hypothesis he cheated on her.

Former actuality star Dan took to Instagram to confess he has ‘made errors that nearly price me my household’ however that he and Jacqueline are ‘stronger than ever’.

The assertion was posted per week after his spouse Jacqueline was topped queen of the jungle on I am A Celeb.

Dan, who has additionally denied claims he cheated on Jacqueline with Gabby Allen, wrote: ‘So after weeks, months and years of fixed articles & rumours, some true, some very unfaithful I need to publicly say I do know I’ve made errors.

‘All of us do as people, however I’ve made some which have virtually price me my household. I’ve significantly realized from these massively, so I need to publicly apologise to my lovely spouse and my household for the errors I’ve made.

‘I’m the luckiest man on the planet to have what I’ve with Jacqueline and my three unimaginable youngsters and I’ll spend the remainder of my life being one of the best husband and pop that I may be.

‘Jac, myself and our households are excited for the long run, one stuffed with love and happiness collectively. We really recognize everybody that has supported us as a pair, we’re ending this 12 months stronger than ever.’

Restart: Jacqueline addressed how issues are with Dan throughout final Monday’s version of Lorraine, saying her husband has ‘carried out unsuitable’ however that she needs to ‘restart their relationship’

The submit was uploaded simply hours after Jacqueline addressed how issues are with Dan throughout final Monday’s version of Lorraine, saying her husband has ‘carried out unsuitable’ however that she needs to ‘restart their relationship’.

Not holding again, she mentioned: ‘The factor is, it’s actually humorous as a result of we have been going by means of it for 2 years – this isn’t new for me.

‘It acquired introduced up once more due to Myles however on the identical time, I used to be glad it made me give it some thought, I did not have a selection however to consider it… but it surely helped me.

‘I need to hit the restart button, it’s been two years of me giving him hell, he is aware of he’s carried out unsuitable, there’s a number of stuff that’s not true that I can’t speak about for authorized causes, however we’re OK.’

Jacqueline and Dan married in July 2017 and have two daughters collectively – Ella, 4 and Mia, 17 months. Dan can be the daddy of six-year-old son Teddy from a earlier relationship.