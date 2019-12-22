Dana Brooke Calls Out Bayley For Considering Herself A Role Model

Dana Brooke is getting a little bit of a push in WWE. She’s vying for the highest and never backing down. She can also be nonetheless going for Bayley and considers the champ “trash.”

This current push could possibly be as a result of Dana Brooke simply signal a brand new five-year cope with WWE. The truth that she’s now relationship Dave Bautista may assist a bit.

Both approach, Brooke remains to be gunning at Bayley. She replied again to a submit from WWE taking a shot at how Bayley calls herself a “role model.” That isn’t how Brooke would describe her in any respect.

And also you each name your self a “role model” – Legit Trash … if ya ask me

Dana Brooke has been working very arduous to get observed in WWE. She might need sat in catering lengthy sufficient and this time she’s not letting go of any alternative. She’s additionally not profitable any associates with Bayley or Sasha Banks.