Dana Brooke Is Tired Of People Worrying About Her

December 30, 2019
Dana Brooke tried very laborious in 2019 to get seen. She wrapped up the yr with a few spots on tv and a blossoming relationship with Dave Bautista.

Brooke lately jumped on Twitter to share some ideas about how some followers ought to deal with 2020. They need to “stay in their own lane” and fear about themselves. She is going to proceed to do her personal factor within the meantime.

How bout this for 2020 – individuals want to remain in their very own lane! I don’t fear about your stuff.. simply let me do me! And watch me go! sky’s the bounds

We’ll simply must see if individuals will cease listening to Dana Brooke. That appears to be what she desires followers to take action they will simply sit again and “watch her go” as an alternative.

