Dana Brooke Says Dating Batista In Public Was A Bit Uncomfortable At First

Dana Brooke and Dave Bautista at the moment are an merchandise. We’re not sure in the event that they’ve had a date but, however there have been plans to get collectively. This relationship appeared to blossom in entrance of followers on Twitter. Apparently, it was a bit unnerving for Dana Brooke at first.

Whereas talking to Sports activities Illustrated, Dana Brooke mentioned that she’s recognized Batista for a number of years. They knew one another from the bodybuilding and health scene. Then as soon as they began relationship issues have been a bit uncomfortable at first, however she’s going to see the place it leads.

“I’ve known Dave [Bautista] for a couple years, especially when my ex was bodybuilding. Dave was big in the fitness and bodybuilding scene, and that’s how we met. I’ve always respected what he’s accomplished in WWE and in the movies, and I was quite surprised when he tweeted at me. I’m a very private person, so it was a little shocking for me that everything was out there. But it’s so awesome that people have been so supportive. We’ll see where it goes, but we share a lot of similarities and a lot of respect for one another. It was a little uncomfortable at first that everything is out there, but the way everyone has been so positive about it, it has a warm place in my heart.”



Dana Brooke very properly could possibly be arriving on the WWE Corridor Of Fame purple carpet with Batista in 2020. She is outwardly already looking for a costume.