Dance Plus 5 Voting Online: How to vote Offline and Online

Now Dance Plus Season 5 is on a really essential second because it has already finished the scrutiny by screening the contestants in a really thorough method. The Judges and captains did their finest to make the fitting one get into the checklist of High 10 Contestants.

Learn on to seek out out the methods to vote to your favourite contestants within the following groups,

Dharmesh Yelande

Punit Pathak

Suresh Mukund

Karishma Chavan

You may both log in to the Hotstar.com web site to vote to your favorite staff or Login to the Hotstar App. You may forged your vote by the offline technique by giving a missed name to an assigned variety of every contestant.

Dance Plus 5: Floor Guidelines for Voting

On every day every person might solely vote for a most of 10 votes per login in a single voting interval.

Each different vote forged above the stated restrict will likely be thought-about null or void.

There is no such thing as a carry-over choice for the votes which the person didn’t use earlier than. Votes are non-transferable. If the person didn’t use his choice to vote for his favourite contestants at this time it is going to be invalid and wouldn’t add up with tomorrow’s 10 votes.

Dance Plus 5: Offline Voting Methodology

For casting your vote to the favorite contestant, you don’t want an web connection. You can provide a miss name to help your contestant on the cellphone quantity assigned to every of them. Listed below are the numbers for every of the ten contestants.

Crew Punit Pathak

Sanchita and Subarto: 1800-120-888801 Janam: 1800-120-888806 Bhim Bahadur: 1800-120-888810Crew Karishma Chavan



CandyBots: 1800-120-888805 Rupesh and Deepika:1800-120-888808Crew Suresh Mukund



The Ace Dance Crew: 1800-120-888803 Monark Trivedi: 1800-120-888804 Tron Brothers: 1800-120-888802Crew Dharmesh Yelande



Rupesh Bane: 1800-120-888807 Nritya Kala Kendra: 1800-120-888809

Dance Plus 5: On-line Voting Methodology

Utilizing Hotstar App or the web site you’ll be able to forged your vote.

Simply log in to the app or web site and click on on the banner if you seek for Dance Plus 5 to forged your vote.