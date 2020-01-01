Dancing on Ice 2020 confirmed contestant line-up

The best present on ice, Dancing on Ice, will likely be again to brighten up the winter schedules from January fifth 2020 – and already, we’re excited to see who will likely be skating onto our screens.

The 11th collection of the ITV deep-freeze dance present was absolute rankings gold for the channel, primarily because of the inclusion of actuality TV legend Gemma Collins, her ongoing feud with decide Jason Gardiner, and Wes Nelson’s break up with Love Island co-star Megan Barton Hanson throughout filming.

So who will likely be preserving us hooked for collection 12? Listed here are the confirmed names for 2020…

CONFIRMED

Radzi Chinyanganya

We’re actually unhappy to verify that @michaelbarrymore has needed to withdraw from #DancingOnIce as a result of damage. Please be a part of us in wishing him all the most effective for a speedy restoration. Presenter @iamradzi and Professional skater Jessica Hatfield will likely be becoming a member of the present – welcome on board! pic.twitter.com/CF2sLQK6Si — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) December 18, 2019

Whereas not initially set to look on the present, former Blue Peter presenter will compete on Dancing on Ice 2020, changing the injured Micahel Barrymore.

“I am thrilled and privileged to be part of the Dancing On Ice 2020 cast,” Radzi stated. “I am absolutely gutted for Michael, who is one of my all-time favourite TV presenters, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

“I’ve only got two weeks to get ready to ice skate in front of the nation so I’m looking forward to a Christmas and New Year filled with training on the ice!”

Good luck, Radzi! You’re going to want it!

Partnered with: Jessica Hatfield

Caprice Bourret

Caprice confirmed she is the 12th and ultimate Dancing on Ice contestant through a video message on Lorraine. She advised viewers: “I’ve got some really big news. I’m going to be on Dancing on Ice 2020! At the moment no nerves. I’m excited more than anything.”

Partnered with: Hamish Gaman

Trisha Goddard

Trisha appeared stay on Good Morning Britain to verify the information.

“I love physical stuff,” she stated. “Every day I bike ride, I weight train, I love any physical thing. I learnt to ski at 37, I learnt to roller blade at 42. I’m 62 in December. I thought ‘Why not?’.”

Partnered with: Łukasz Różycki

Ben Hanlin

The ITV2 magician was confirmed on BBC Radio London.

“Can I ice skate? Barely,” he stated. “But I did say to the producers ‘if I’m going to do this, can I try to do magic on ice?’ I will try and attempt to put magic into the show if I can. We start tomorrow! On the ice for the very first time.”

Partnered with: Carlotta Edwards

Perri Kiely

Having beforehand been rumoured, the Variety dancer’s inclusion on the ice was confirmed on KISS FM Drivetime.

“I’ve done a couple of training sessions. Not gonna lie, it’s hard. It’s game face,” he stated.

Partnered with: Vanessa Bauer

Lisa George

The Coronation Road star, who performs Beth Tinker within the long-running cleaning soap, was introduced on ITV breakfast programme Lorraine.

“I haven’t been on the ice for about 40 years,” she stated. “Yesterday was my first session on the ice. It was good, I really enjoyed it, I didn’t fall. I was a bit scared, I was quite nervous. I can’t believe I’m 50 next year and I just thought ‘If I don’t do this now I’m never going to have the chance to do it again’.”

Partnered with: Tom Naylor

H from Steps (Ian Watkins)

Having been beforehand tipped for the function, the Steps singer was confirmed to be becoming a member of Dancing on Ice on Good Morning Britain.

“What am I doing?” he stated. “I have frantically been You Tubing James Jordan and Ray Quinn. I have kids now so it’s a skill I can learn and take my kids to the ice. It’s scary and exciting and now there’s no turning back. I know I’m going to be put through my paces and that’s the name of the game.”

Partnered with: Matt Evers

Lucrezia Millarini

Newsreader Lucrezia Millarini is downing her papers and donning her skates as she heads to the ice for 2020.

“I’m super excited to be joining the line up for Dancing On Ice!” she stated. “I can’t wait to get out there on the ice and start training. While the news agenda is already pretty busy these days, I know life is about to get a lot busier…with a few bruises along the way!”

Partnered with: Brendyn Hatfield

Maura Higgins

Maura received over the nation together with her humour and blunt heart-to-hearts on Love Island 2019 — and has since gone on to current an agony aunt section on This Morning.

And now she’s swapping the island for the ice rink, and may be very a lot “up for the challenge”.

“I’ve skated once in my life for fun, so I’ve no experience at all,” she stated. “I’m up for the challenge. I’m more excited than scared. I’m competitive so I think that will drive me.”

Partnered with: Alexander Demetriou

Kevin Kilbane

Sportsman Kevin Kilbane is swapping his soccer boots for ice skates after he grew to become the third superstar confirmed to participate in Dancing on Ice 2020. Kilbane, who introduced the information on Talksport Radio, stated: “I am going on as a total novice. I’m starting from scratch here. This is going to be a massive challenge for me. I’ve been taking it easy for the last few years since I finished (football) so let’s just see how this one goes.”

Partnered with: Brianne Delcourt

Libby Clegg

The Paralympic gold medallist has been introduced as the primary ever blind contestant on Dancing on Ice. “After Rio I achieved my ultimate goal and then I thought, ‘what else can I do?’ – this opportunity came about and I couldn’t pass it up,” she stated. “I love challenging myself and experiencing new things.”

Partnered with: Mark Hanretty

Joe Swash

The previous I’m A Movie star… Get Me Out Of Right here! champion has joined the line-up for Dancing On Ice 2020.

“I can’t even dance on a dance floor so Dancing on Ice is just a silly idea,” he stated because the information was introduced on Free Ladies. “I’m going to learn how to skate and I’ll do it with a smile on my face.”

Partnered with: Alexandra Schauman

Michael Barrymore – PULLED OUT OF COMPETITION WITH INJURY



Welcome to the Class of 2020, @mrbarrymore ✨ We will not wait to see you on the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/YZdu3Euw2o — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) September 24, 2019

The ’90s TV presenter returned to actuality TV, 14 years after ending second on Movie star Large Brother.

“I’m delighted to say that I’ll be joining the Dancing on Ice line up for 2020,” he stated. “I’m looking forward to meeting Holly and Phil. I’m very excited… it’s performance time!”

Nonetheless, his time on the present will likely be brief. Though Barrymore appeared within the Christmas particular, he broke his wrist after the present recorded. This compelled Barrymore to tug out of the competitors. He was changed by former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

Dancing on Ice launches on Sunday, fifth January 2020 on ITV