Dancing on Ice 2020 line up – meet the skating celebrities

Dancing on Ice is again on ITV and the skating celebrities have been coaching laborious for the gruelling problem.

The 11th collection of the ITV deep-freeze dance present was absolute scores gold for the channel, primarily due to the inclusion of actuality TV legend Gemma Collins, her ongoing feud with decide Jason Gardiner, and Wes Nelson’s break up with Love Island co-star Megan Barton Hanson throughout filming.

So who will likely be protecting us hooked for collection 12? Listed below are the confirmed names for 2020…

Radzi Chinyanganya

We’re actually unhappy to verify that @michaelbarrymore has needed to withdraw from #DancingOnIce resulting from damage. Please be a part of us in wishing him all the most effective for a speedy restoration. Presenter @iamradzi and Professional skater Jessica Hatfield will likely be becoming a member of the present – welcome on board! pic.twitter.com/CF2sLQK6Si — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) December 18, 2019

Radzi Chinyanganya – Key Info Age: 32 Skilled associate: Jessica Hatfield Recognized for: Presenting Blue Peter, Cannonball and Match of the Day Kickabout

Radzi wasn’t initially supposed to participate in Dancing On Ice 2020, however the Blue Peter presenter was referred to as in final minute to switch Michael Barrymore following his damage. He’s actually used to his sports activities, however will he discover he struggles on ice?

Caprice Bourret

Caprice Bourret – Key Info Age: 48 Skilled associate: Hamish Gaman Recognized for: Modelling and launching a style model

Caprice has had a prolonged profession in entrance of the digital camera, however how will she cope on the ice? She has been protecting her followers updated on Instagram with how her coaching has been going and hopefully the bruises and accidents she’s had already gained’t have an effect on her efficiency.

Trisha Goddard

Trisha Goddard – Key Info Age: 61 Skilled associate: Łukasz Różycki Recognized for: Discuss present host

Beloved Trisha is all the time up for a problem and weight trains daily. She seemingly takes on a brand new problem each decade and now in her sixties, the discuss present host determined to tackle the Dancing On Ice problem.

Ben Hanlin

Ben Hanlin – Key Info Age: 33 Skilled associate: Carlotta Edwards Recognized for: Magician and TV presenter

Though Ben has admitted he can’t actually skate, it appears he may work his magic on the ice. The presenter and road performer will definitely have some tips up his sleeve with regards to big numbers on a Sunday night time.

Perri Kiely

Perri Kiely – Key Info Age: 23 Skilled associate: Vanessa Bauer Recognized for: Dancing in Range

Perri is not any stranger to dancing, however he isn’t too positive concerning the ice. The Range famous person will certainly have the rhythm, however he should work laborious to impress the judges, together with his former dance mate, Ashley Banjo.

Lisa George

Lisa George – Key Info Age: 49 Skilled associate: Tom Naylor Recognized for: Enjoying Beth Tinker on Coronation Road

The Grimsby-born actress has by no means been on the ice for about 40 years however she is recreation for the Dancing On Ice problem. Lisa, who’s finest recognized for her position on Coronation Road, wished to problem herself earlier than she turned 50.

H from Steps (Ian Watkins)

Ian “H” Watkins – Key Info Age: 43 Skilled associate: Matt Evers Recognized for: Being part of pop group Steps

He will certainly don’t have any drawback remembering his steps and this 12 months, Ian will likely be making historical past, turning into the primary superstar to bop in a same-sex couple – a lot to the delight of Dancing On Ice followers throughout the nation.

Lucrezia Millarini

Lucrezia Millarini – Key Info Age: 43 Skilled associate: Brendyn Hatfield Recognized for: Internet hosting ITV Information

Newsreader Lucrezia Millarini is downing her papers and donning her skates as she heads to the ice for 2020. However will she make headlines as she soars to the highest of the leaderboard?

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins – Key Info Age: 28 Skilled associate: Alexander Demetriou Recognized for: Love Island 2019

Maura gained over the nation together with her blunt humour on Love Island 2019 — and has since gone on to current an agony aunt phase on This Morning. She’s now taking over the Dancing On Ice problem and is hoping her competitiveness will take her to victory.

Kevin Kilbane

Kevin Kilbane – Key Info Age: 42 Skilled associate: Brianne Delcourt Recognized for: Being a well-known footballer

Sportsman Kevin Kilbane is swapping his soccer boots for ice skates and though being a novice, is hoping his sporting previous will assist him skate his technique to the crown.

Libby Clegg

Libby Clegg – Key Info Age: 29 Skilled associate: Mark Hanretty Recognized for: Paralympian athlete

Paralympic gold medallist Libby will make historical past on Dancing On Ice 2020 as she is the primary ever blind contestant. She mentioned she has already achieved her final aim of successful gold in Rio so wished to problem herself with skating.

Joe Swash

Joe Swash – Key Info Age: 37 Skilled associate: Alexandra Schauman Recognized for: Performing and presenting

Cheeky chap Joe will likely be absolutely melting hearts – however not the ice – when he performs on Dancing On Ice. Having beforehand gained I’m A Celeb… Get Me Out Of Right here! he actually has the general public’s backing – however will it serve him properly this time round?

Michael Barrymore – changed after damage



Welcome to the Class of 2020, @mrbarrymore ✨ We will not wait to see you on the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/YZdu3Euw2o — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) September 24, 2019

The ’90s TV presenter returned to actuality TV, 14 years after ending second on Celeb Large Brother.

Nonetheless, his time on the present was. Though Barrymore appeared within the Christmas particular, he broke his wrist after the present recorded. This compelled Barrymore to drag out of the competitors. He was changed by former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

