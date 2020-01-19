Dancing on Ice 2020 line up – meet the skating celebrities

Dancing on Ice is again on ITV and the skating celebrities have been coaching onerous for the gruelling problem.
The 11th collection of the ITV deep-freeze dance present was absolute rankings gold for the channel, primarily because of the inclusion of actuality TV legend Gemma Collins, her ongoing feud with decide Jason Gardiner, and Wes Nelson’s cut up with Love Island co-star Megan Barton Hanson throughout filming.
So who will probably be protecting us hooked for collection 12? Listed here are the confirmed names for 2020…
Radzi Chinyanganya
We’re actually unhappy to verify that @michaelbarrymore has needed to withdraw from #DancingOnIce as a consequence of damage. Please be part of us in wishing him all the perfect for a speedy restoration.
Presenter @iamradzi and Professional skater Jessica Hatfield will probably be becoming a member of the present – welcome on board! pic.twitter.com/CF2sLQK6Si
Radzi Chinyanganya – Key Information
Age: 32
Skilled accomplice: Jessica Hatfield
Identified for: Presenting Blue Peter, Cannonball and Match of the Day Kickabout
Radzi wasn’t initially supposed to participate in Dancing On Ice 2020, however the Blue Peter presenter was referred to as in final minute to exchange Michael Barrymore following his damage. He’s actually used to his sports activities, however will he discover he struggles on ice?
Caprice Bourret
Caprice Bourret – Key Information
Age: 48
Skilled accomplice: Hamish Gaman
Identified for: Modelling and launching a trend model
Caprice has had a prolonged profession in entrance of the digicam, however how will she cope on the ice? She has been protecting her followers updated on Instagram with how her coaching has been going and hopefully the bruises and accidents she’s had already gained’t have an effect on her efficiency.
Trisha Goddard
Trisha Goddard – Key Information
Age: 61
Skilled accomplice: Łukasz Różycki
Identified for: Discuss present host
Beloved Trisha is all the time up for a problem and weight trains daily. She seemingly takes on a brand new problem each decade and now in her sixties, the speak present host determined to tackle the Dancing On Ice problem.
Ben Hanlin
Ben Hanlin – Key Information
Age: 33
Skilled accomplice: Carlotta Edwards
Identified for: Magician and TV presenter
Though Ben has admitted he can’t actually skate, it appears he might work his magic on the ice. The presenter and road performer will definitely have some methods up his sleeve in terms of large numbers on a Sunday evening.
Perri Kiely
Perri Kiely – Key Information
Age: 23
Skilled accomplice: Vanessa Bauer
Identified for: Dancing in Variety
Perri is not any stranger to dancing, however he isn’t too positive in regards to the ice. The Variety celebrity will certainly have the rhythm, however he should work onerous to impress the judges, together with his former dance mate, Ashley Banjo.
Lisa George
Lisa George – Key Information
Age: 49
Skilled accomplice: Tom Naylor
Identified for: Enjoying Beth Tinker on Coronation Avenue
The Grimsby-born actress has by no means been on the ice for about 40 years however she is recreation for the Dancing On Ice problem. Lisa, who’s finest identified for her position on Coronation Avenue, wished to problem herself earlier than she turned 50.
H from Steps (Ian Watkins)
Ian “H” Watkins – Key Information
Age: 43
Skilled accomplice: Matt Evers
Identified for: Being part of pop group Steps
He will certainly haven’t any drawback remembering his steps and this 12 months, Ian will probably be making historical past, changing into the primary superstar to bop in a same-sex couple – a lot to the delight of Dancing On Ice followers throughout the nation.
Lucrezia Millarini
Lucrezia Millarini – Key Information
Age: 43
Skilled accomplice: Brendyn Hatfield
Identified for: Internet hosting ITV Information
Newsreader Lucrezia Millarini is downing her papers and donning her skates as she heads to the ice for 2020. However will she make headlines as she soars to the highest of the leaderboard?
Maura Higgins
Maura Higgins – Key Information
Age: 28
Skilled accomplice: Alexander Demetriou
Identified for: Love Island 2019
Maura gained over the nation together with her blunt humour on Love Island 2019 — and has since gone on to current an agony aunt section on This Morning. She’s now taking over the Dancing On Ice problem and is hoping her competitiveness will take her to victory.
Kevin Kilbane
Kevin Kilbane – Key Information
Age: 42
Skilled accomplice: Brianne Delcourt
Identified for: Being a well-known footballer
Sportsman Kevin Kilbane is swapping his soccer boots for ice skates and though being a novice, is hoping his sporting previous will assist him skate his solution to the crown.
Libby Clegg
Libby Clegg – Key Information
Age: 29
Skilled accomplice: Mark Hanretty
Identified for: Paralympian athlete
Paralympic gold medallist Libby will make historical past on Dancing On Ice 2020 as she is the primary ever blind contestant. She mentioned she has already achieved her final objective of successful gold in Rio so wished to problem herself with skating.
Joe Swash
Joe Swash – Key Information
Age: 37
Skilled accomplice: Alexandra Schauman
Identified for: Performing and presenting
Cheeky chap Joe will probably be absolutely melting hearts – however not the ice – when he performs on Dancing On Ice. Having beforehand gained I’m A Movie star… Get Me Out Of Right here! he actually has the general public’s backing – however will it serve him effectively this time round?
Michael Barrymore – changed after damage
Welcome to the Class of 2020, @mrbarrymore ✨ We will not wait to see you on the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/YZdu3Euw2o
The ’90s TV presenter returned to actuality TV, 14 years after ending second on Movie star Massive Brother.
Nonetheless, his time on the present was. Though Barrymore appeared within the Christmas particular, he broke his wrist after the present recorded. This compelled Barrymore to tug out of the competitors. He was changed by former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.
Dancing on Ice continues Sunday 12th January at 6pm on ITV
