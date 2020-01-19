Dancing on Ice 2020 line up – meet the skating celebrities

Dancing on Ice is again on ITV and the skating celebrities have been coaching onerous for the gruelling problem.

The 11th collection of the ITV deep-freeze dance present was absolute rankings gold for the channel, primarily because of the inclusion of actuality TV legend Gemma Collins, her ongoing feud with decide Jason Gardiner, and Wes Nelson’s cut up with Love Island co-star Megan Barton Hanson throughout filming.

So who will probably be protecting us hooked for collection 12? Listed here are the confirmed names for 2020…

Radzi Chinyanganya

We're actually unhappy to verify that @michaelbarrymore has needed to withdraw from #DancingOnIce as a consequence of damage. Please be part of us in wishing him all the perfect for a speedy restoration. Presenter @iamradzi and Professional skater Jessica Hatfield will probably be becoming a member of the present – welcome on board!

Radzi Chinyanganya – Key Information Age: 32 Skilled accomplice: Jessica Hatfield Identified for: Presenting Blue Peter, Cannonball and Match of the Day Kickabout

Radzi wasn’t initially supposed to participate in Dancing On Ice 2020, however the Blue Peter presenter was referred to as in final minute to exchange Michael Barrymore following his damage. He’s actually used to his sports activities, however will he discover he struggles on ice?

Caprice Bourret

Caprice Bourret – Key Information Age: 48 Skilled accomplice: Hamish Gaman Identified for: Modelling and launching a trend model

Caprice has had a prolonged profession in entrance of the digicam, however how will she cope on the ice? She has been protecting her followers updated on Instagram with how her coaching has been going and hopefully the bruises and accidents she’s had already gained’t have an effect on her efficiency.

Trisha Goddard

Trisha Goddard – Key Information Age: 61 Skilled accomplice: Łukasz Różycki Identified for: Discuss present host

Beloved Trisha is all the time up for a problem and weight trains daily. She seemingly takes on a brand new problem each decade and now in her sixties, the speak present host determined to tackle the Dancing On Ice problem.

Ben Hanlin

Ben Hanlin – Key Information Age: 33 Skilled accomplice: Carlotta Edwards Identified for: Magician and TV presenter

Though Ben has admitted he can’t actually skate, it appears he might work his magic on the ice. The presenter and road performer will definitely have some methods up his sleeve in terms of large numbers on a Sunday evening.

Perri Kiely

Perri Kiely – Key Information Age: 23 Skilled accomplice: Vanessa Bauer Identified for: Dancing in Variety

Perri is not any stranger to dancing, however he isn’t too positive in regards to the ice. The Variety celebrity will certainly have the rhythm, however he should work onerous to impress the judges, together with his former dance mate, Ashley Banjo.

Lisa George

Lisa George – Key Information Age: 49 Skilled accomplice: Tom Naylor Identified for: Enjoying Beth Tinker on Coronation Avenue

The Grimsby-born actress has by no means been on the ice for about 40 years however she is recreation for the Dancing On Ice problem. Lisa, who’s finest identified for her position on Coronation Avenue, wished to problem herself earlier than she turned 50.

H from Steps (Ian Watkins)

Ian “H” Watkins – Key Information Age: 43 Skilled accomplice: Matt Evers Identified for: Being part of pop group Steps

He will certainly haven’t any drawback remembering his steps and this 12 months, Ian will probably be making historical past, changing into the primary superstar to bop in a same-sex couple – a lot to the delight of Dancing On Ice followers throughout the nation.

Lucrezia Millarini

Lucrezia Millarini – Key Information Age: 43 Skilled accomplice: Brendyn Hatfield Identified for: Internet hosting ITV Information

Newsreader Lucrezia Millarini is downing her papers and donning her skates as she heads to the ice for 2020. However will she make headlines as she soars to the highest of the leaderboard?

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins – Key Information Age: 28 Skilled accomplice: Alexander Demetriou Identified for: Love Island 2019

Maura gained over the nation together with her blunt humour on Love Island 2019 — and has since gone on to current an agony aunt section on This Morning. She’s now taking over the Dancing On Ice problem and is hoping her competitiveness will take her to victory.

Kevin Kilbane

Kevin Kilbane – Key Information Age: 42 Skilled accomplice: Brianne Delcourt Identified for: Being a well-known footballer

Sportsman Kevin Kilbane is swapping his soccer boots for ice skates and though being a novice, is hoping his sporting previous will assist him skate his solution to the crown.

Libby Clegg

Libby Clegg – Key Information Age: 29 Skilled accomplice: Mark Hanretty Identified for: Paralympian athlete

Paralympic gold medallist Libby will make historical past on Dancing On Ice 2020 as she is the primary ever blind contestant. She mentioned she has already achieved her final objective of successful gold in Rio so wished to problem herself with skating.

Joe Swash

Joe Swash – Key Information Age: 37 Skilled accomplice: Alexandra Schauman Identified for: Performing and presenting

Cheeky chap Joe will probably be absolutely melting hearts – however not the ice – when he performs on Dancing On Ice. Having beforehand gained I’m A Movie star… Get Me Out Of Right here! he actually has the general public’s backing – however will it serve him effectively this time round?

Michael Barrymore – changed after damage



Welcome to the Class of 2020, @mrbarrymore ✨ We will not wait to see you on the ice! #DancingOnIce

The ’90s TV presenter returned to actuality TV, 14 years after ending second on Movie star Massive Brother.

Nonetheless, his time on the present was. Though Barrymore appeared within the Christmas particular, he broke his wrist after the present recorded. This compelled Barrymore to tug out of the competitors. He was changed by former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

Dancing on Ice continues Sunday 12th January at 6pm on ITV