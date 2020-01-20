Dancing On Ice: Caprice Bourret and new coach go to rink

Dancing On Ice star Caprice Bourret was noticed with a brand new skating skilled on Monday afternoon, as she headed to the rink to proceed her coaching for the ITV present.

Caprice, 48, was joined by Swiss skater Oscar Peter as they wrapped up towards the January chill, slicing a a lot cheerier determine than earlier within the day, when she was seen wanting sombre.

The 3 times Swiss nationwide champion and former European and world determine skating competitor now works as a coach and choreographer to aspiring skaters – and is rumoured to be Caprice’s new companion following the abrupt departure of Hamish Gaman.

Dancing on Capr-ice! DOI star Caprice Bourret was noticed with Swiss skater Oscar James on Monday afternoon, as she headed to the rink to proceed her coaching for the ITV present

Their look comes a day after it was revealed she had ‘parted methods’ with Hamish – and consequently sat out Sunday evening’s dwell broadcast.

She wore a black tracksuit high layered over a white polo neck, and accomplished her look with a pair of black leggings and a pair of matching trainers.

She showcased a typically-flawless porcelain complexion with a touch of blusher at her cheeks.

In the meantime Oscar wore a gray tracksuit with a black bomber jacket excessive as they chatted whereas making their means in the direction of their automobile.

The pair chatted jovially as they crossed the automobile park, en path to coaching.

Out with the outdated…: This comes a day after it was revealed she had ‘parted methods’ along with her skilled skating companion Hamish Gaman

No present: Caprice sat out Sunday evening’s dwell broadcast

Ice ice child: Caprice, 48, walked alongside Oscar as they wrapped up towards the January chill

Hitting the ice: She was slicing a a lot cheerier determine than earlier within the day

Happier: Earlier within the day she was seen wanting sombre, however appeared extra cheerful when snapped en path to coaching

When noticed earlier within the day, Caprice was regarded as on her technique to meet with ITV bosses to debate her future within the competitors – with the information of her return confirmed a number of hours later.

Viewers had been left baffled when it was revealed she would not be skating with Hamish throughout Sunday’s present – an surprising announcement for followers.

An ITV spokesperson advised MailOnline: ‘We’re happy to say that Caprice is again on the ice at this time in coaching and really a lot working in the direction of returning to the present on Sunday evening.’

Trendy: She wore a black tracksuit high layered over a white polo neck

Caprice on ice: She accomplished her look with a pair of black leggings and a pair of matching trainers

An ITV spokesperson advised MailOnline: ‘We’re happy to say that Caprice is again on the ice at this time in coaching and really a lot working in the direction of returning to the present on Sunday evening’

Again at it: She showcased a typically-flawless porcelain complexion with a touch of blusher at her cheeks

New professional? Oscar wore a gray tracksuit because the pair made their means in the direction of their automobile

When noticed on Monday morning, Caprice was accompanied by her devoted husband Ty Consolation, whom she admitted was ‘slightly bit doubtful’ about her skating with a male companion.

She advised OK! journal forward of the competitors: ‘Once I first advised him that I needed to do that present, he was slightly bit doubtful about it, I’m not going to lie.

‘I imply, there are these scorching skilled skaters who you’re actually spending extra time with you than your personal partner, in order that was a dialog we needed to have. And I perceive the concern on Ty’s half as a result of this expertise is unbelievably intimate.’

The announcement that Caprice and Hamish had parted methods sparked a hysterical response from viewers who demanded to know the reality behind Caprice’s absence, kicking off the present in dramatic style as the opposite ten took to the ice to carry out to a number of the world’s most iconic musical hits.

In coaching: He additionally saved heat in a black bomber jacket

Enterprise as ordinary: The pair chatted jovially as they crossed the automobile park, en path to coaching

Chit chat: They already appear to have struck up a friendship

New man in her life: Oscar is rumoured to be taking the reins from Hamish

Serving to out: They unloaded their issues from the boot of the automobile

Sudden announcement: Viewers had been left baffled when it was revealed she would not be skating with Hamish throughout Sunday’s present

Flocking to Twitter, one fan posted: ‘Caprice and Hamish have ”parted methods”. What does that imply?’ whereas one other added: ‘Guys did I miss one thing? What’s occurred between Caprice and Hamish? Reside for a little bit of #DancingOnIce dramz.’

A 3rd additionally tweeted: ‘Everyone on Dancing On Ice looking for out what occurred with Hamish and Caprice,’ whereas one additionally wrote: ‘Does anybody know what occurred with Caprice and Hamish? That was the oddest announcement ever.’

A fan additionally requested: ‘What the HELL occurred between Caprice and Hamish? They’ve parted methods! I would like the tea.’

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday at 6pm on ITV.